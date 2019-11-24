HALIFAX -- A family of seven has been displaced by a weekend house-fire in New Brunswick on Saturday.

The fire happened on Lower Durham Road in Burham Bridge, N.B.

Fire officials say the fire was mostly confined to one room, but caused significant damage to the house

There were no injuries as the occupants of the house, a couple and their five children; ranging in age from three-years-old to 11-years-old, were not home at the time.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency clothing, food and personal care items.