Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
Speaking to reporters at the Halifax Shipyard on Wednesday, Houston said he understands it's a tough time for Nova Scotians and Canadians.
"We know it (inflation) is having an incredibly negative impact on people," said Houston.
But when asked if he would fast-track the minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, the premier said it’s not something his government is looking at changing right now.
Earlier this year, the Houston PC government accepted a recommendation from the Nova Scotia minimum wage review committee, that would see the minimum wage rise to $13.60 an hour in October and then to $15 by April 2024.
"A lot of work went into that committee and they laid down a path and we accepted that path," said Houston. "To veer from that is not something we are looking at right now."
At $13.35 an hour, Nova Scotia's minimum wage remains among the lowest in the country.
And with soaring inflation, opposition parties are pressing the Houston government to address what they call "the affordability crisis."
"This government has to do something and we have heard very clearly that they plan to do nothing," said Dartmouth South NDP MLA Claudia Chender.
“Over and over again we’ve heard the Houston government say they understand the pressures families are under with rising costs, but they continue to avoid taking any action that could directly help people in need."
Low wages was the focus of debate during the public accounts committee held at the legislature Wednesday.
The Liberals say Nova Scotia is falling behind the national average when it comes to growing the wages and salaries of workers, as record inflation makes it harder for the average earner to make ends meet.
"People of all different income levels, whether its low income or working-class or middle income are asking this government for help and it's falling on deaf ears," said liberal community services critic Brendan Maguire.
“How can this government sit idle when basic necessities are becoming out of reach for most Nova Scotians?”
In 2024, when the minimum wage reaches $15 an hour, labour advocates say it'll be too little, too late and suggest the minimum wage needs to exceed $15 right now.
"We got $15 on the radar screen but I think we're talking upwards of $20 an hour or more," said Danny Cavanagh, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour.
Cavanagh also sits on the province's minimum wage review committee and was an invited speaker who appeared before the public accounts committee to answer questions and give advice.
At this point, the minimum wage review committee which advises the government on the topic is unable to meet, as they are one member short by law to form a quorum.
But Cavanagh says the government can act and increase the minimum wage without consulting the committee.
"Well it should meet but the government can act," said Cavanagh. "The government doesn't have to make or accept any recommendation that the committee offers."
The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration confirmed the review committee is short one member to sit, but said they are working to fill that vacancy and hope the committee can sit again in the fall.
