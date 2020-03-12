HALIFAX -- Face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are becoming hot commodities in a retail market responding to concerns over COVID-19. But not all the supplies people are buying are necessary.

"We do ask normal precautions,” said Erika Fleck, Halifax's division chief for emergency management.

“When you're in public places, going in doors, use your coat sleeve and things like that but gloves, they're really not going to add any benefit and even the World Health Organization has on their website doubling up on masks and things like that, they're not effective."

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia to date. However, officials are asking people to use common sense and limit contact with others if they aren’t feeling well.

Dr. Todd Hatchette, a microbiologist at Dalhousie University, described the various steps that people can take.

"Self-isolation is a voluntary act where you basically stay home and isolate from others and you don't go to work," said Hatchette. "Quarantine is more of a mandated thing. So, subtle difference but one's more voluntary than the other.”

While you don't need to panic buy and stockpile items, experts say it's good to have medication and enough food and supplies in your home for you and your family if you need to be isolated.

"There will be no loss of power. Our water supply is completely safe. So no issues there," said Fleck. "So, really, it's just food and other things and some other things you need in your home if you had to stay there for up to 14 days.”

Around the Maritimes, people continue to get prepared for the virus.

"Just stocking up on like the toilet paper, paper towel, cat food, can goods, water,” said Kristy Antonowick.

However, most say they feel confident they would have enough supplies to stay in their home and away from the public for up to 14 days.

"I think we've got enough good at home where it's not like hurricane prep that if we had to self-isolate we would have enough.” said Christina Sanderson.

The Nova Scotia department of Health and Wellness says more cases are expected of COVID-19 in Canada as the areas affected continue to expand globally. They are encouraging everyone to have an emergency kit and basic supplies, such as non-perishable foods and canned goods that your family may need for up to 72 hours as part of general emergency preparedness.

Up to date information is available on the Nova Scotia Coronavirus website.