Hundreds of friends and family came together to remember two young children who died in a fire that swept through their family home earlier this month.

The funeral was held at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church, which reached full capacity.

The somber service was for four-year-old Jayla Kennedy and her baby brother, Winston Prouty who was just four-months-old at the time of the blaze.

Winston was the son of Emma Kennedy and Phillip Prouty, both managed to get out of the house.

Winston was named after Winston Churchill—his father’s idea.

“I never got to know Winston long,” he said at the service. “But I loved him, we all loved him.”

Prouty also told the church about his Jayla's fun loving personality.

“I had to watch her like a hawk, she would hug strangers in the shopping mall, stores, everywhere,” Prouty said. “Babies were her life, always had names, 50 babies hanging off of her.”

Jayla’s teacher, Allison Trefery told the church about how the little girl talked about her family all of the time.

“How her mom did her hair and helped her get dressed, or a movie or a show they watched the night before. She told us all about how Phillip ate all her Halloween candy and how her baby brother and her would play. The things they would do at home,” said Trefery. “She loved her family very much.”

More than 600 people attended a memorial service for seven-year-old Mason Grant in Yarmouth County Monday. Mason had been staying at the Pubnico Head residence along with the other three children at the time of the fire.

The first of the three funerals was held on Sunday afternoon, in Barrington, N.S. for seven-year-old cousin, Mya Prouty, hundreds were in attendance.

Flowers are all that remain at the scene of the devastating fire, a tribute to the four children who died there.

Families in the community are thanking everyone who helped from first responders, and hospital staff to the funeral homes who helped with the final service.

"A lot of parents are putting their children to bed at night now, and they're not just saying 'go to bed' - they're going in the bedroom with them, they're telling them that they love them, they look at them a second time, they look at them differently lately because they know that life can be gone in moments,” said the children’s grandfather, Ervin Olsen.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown and the Canadian Press.