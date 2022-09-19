Hundreds of Maritimers attend Terry Fox Run in-person for first time in two years

Following two years of cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the country's best-known cancer fundraisers was back bigger than ever this past weekend.

The Terry Fox Run attracted hundreds to Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, where 200 runners were on their feet by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Not only were there hundreds of participants, but plenty of family-friendly activities also saw people on-site for most of the day.

Organizers and participants say they were pleased to see such a great turnout.

"I think in the past few years, cancer research has taken a step back to other illnesses that have been in the news a lot more. So, it shows people that there's still a lot of support for this cause and allows them to kind of feel like a community in supporting this," says Marie-Claire Wasson, an organizer of the Halifax Terry Fox Run.

"It makes a big difference because I learned that the same diagnosis I had 23 years ago no longer required chemotherapy and that's in part because of cancer research," said participant Trent Robinson.

Organizers of the Halifax run say they'll continue raising and collecting funds for the cause, and they expect the numbers will increase as time goes on.

Several other Terry Fox Runs took place in Nova Scotia Sunday, including in Sydney, where runners started their five-kilometre race at the Victoria Park Armories.

One of the Sydney run’s organizers, Steve MacNeil, says they were able to surpass their fundraising goal before runners even laced up their shoes.

"We had set a goal of $7,000 for the Sydney run site, and we cleared that before we even arrived today," said MacNeil during Sunday's event. "So, whatever money we've accumulated today will go on top of that total, and yeah, who knows how far we'll take it this year."

Donations towards the Sydney Terry Fox Run are still being accepted online.

Runners also gathered in Lake Echo, N.S., Sunday. Organizers say they were pleased with the event.

"It's really humbling to see the community come together on a rainy day to contribute and to carry on Terry's dream," said Melanie Coombs, chair of the Lake Echo Terry Fox Run.

In Charlottetown, dozens gathered at the University of Prince Edward Island for the start of the run.

Reilly Sullivan, a fourth-year biology student and a member of the university's women's basketball team, helped organize the Charlottetown race. She says she's been participating in Terry Fox Runs since the age of 12, and is a second-generation organizer.

"It's been a big family thing for me. My family's friend used to come out, so for me, to be able to take on this role, it means a lot to me and in a personal sense," said Sullivan. "But just being able to organize an event that raises funds for cancer is super important."

Terry Fox Runs also took place across New Brunswick, including in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.

Terry Fox was 18 when he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma just above the knee. His leg had to be amputated as a result.

On April 12, 1980, Fox began his run, known as the Marathon of Hope, across Canada.

Starting in St. John's, N.L., he ran close to 42 kilometres a day, morning to night, through the Atlantic provinces, Quebec and Ontario, stopping in hundreds of towns, schools and cities along the way.

On Sept. 1, after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, Fox was forced to stop outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer appeared in his lungs.

He died on June 28, 1981, at only 22 years old.

His inspiring story has led to annual Terry Fox Runs in more than 60 countries.

To date, over $850 million has been raised for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.