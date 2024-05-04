Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup

During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.

The annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup saw more than 300 people sign up to clean up trash throughout the municipality.

Organizers of a Saturday evening cleanup said while spring litter is an annual problem in communities everywhere, the issue has come into sharper focus given the amounts of trash buried under snowbanks during the February snowstorm.

"Meghan (Richardson) here has brought together all these community members,” said cleanup organizer Mairi Musgrave on Saturday.

“She's been very outspoken and active about this issue, because it's been a very prominent and relevant issue since the snow melted. She's been working really hard to do cleanups every week, and this is one of them,” she adds.

Along with getting rid of as much garbage as they could in their communities, organizers said another reason for doing the early spring cleanup was to try and make others think twice before littering.

