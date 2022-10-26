Hunters may soon be able to donate meat to Newfoundland and Labrador food banks

A proposed legislative change in Newfoundland and Labrador would give residents using food banks a homegrown source of protein.

After a two-year pilot project allowing hunters to donate moose and other meat to food banks across the province, Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Minister Derrick Bragg has asked to make the new rules permanent.

The executive director of the Bridges to Hope food bank in St. John's says Bragg's proposal couldn't have come at a better time.

Jody Williams said in an interview that demand at the food bank is at an all-time high, adding that increasing numbers of working people are now in need of food hampers.

He says the pilot project allowing hunters to donate meat was extremely well received by Bridges to Hope clients, especially older people who grew up eating moose meat for dinner.

Barry Fordham helped launch the pilot project through his group Sharing the Harvest N.L., and he says Newfoundland and Labrador hunters have long taken pride in sharing their game with the community.

