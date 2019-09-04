

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Dorian will move into Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

In its first official statement regarding Dorian, the centre says the storm will track along the U.S. eastern seaboard to North Carolina's Cape Hatteras on Friday and move near Nova Scotia on Saturday.

A Category 1 hurricane produces sustained wind speeds above 119 kilometres per hour.

The centre in Halifax says Dorian may still be a full-fledged hurricane once it enters Canadian waters but is expected to diminish to a tropical storm as it moves though the Atlantic region.

Heavy rainfall is expected, especially north and west of Dorian's track, which means the biggest downpours will likely be along the southern Maritimes on Saturday and parts of Newfoundland on Sunday.

Environment Canada says most parts of Atlantic Canada will experience tropical storm force winds, which exceed 63 kilometres per hour.

Strong gusts could cause power outages, and pounding surf is expected in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, the centre said.

However, with Dorian expected to leave the Florida coastline late Wednesday, the storm's course and strength could change significantly -- especially if it makes landfall farther north.

Computer models indicate Dorian could head out to sea as it moves toward Nova Scotia, or it could shift northward into southern New Brunswick and the eastern edges of Quebec and southern Labrador.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre's latest tracking map shows the centre of the storm leaving Cape Breton on a course for southwestern Newfoundland on Sunday morning, still churning out winds at 130 km/h.

As Dorian left behind a trail of destruction in the Bahamas, rescue crews fanned out Wednesday to find survivors amid a landscape of splintered homes and submerged streets.

The official death toll on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama stood at seven but was certain to rise as emergency workers had yet to reach some areas.

Though Dorian remained off the Florida shoreline, largely sparing the state, its 165 km/h winds were expected to take a heavier toll on Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday.

An estimated three million people in the four states were warned to clear out. Highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes.

-- With files from The Associated Press