Hurricane Fiona turns north, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada

After bringing hurricane and tropical-storm conditions to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona is starting to move northward.

The storm is currently a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the eye. As it moves north, it will enter a region of warm ocean water and favourable atmospheric conditions, allowing the storm to strengthen.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicts that Fiona will reach Category 3 strength with maximum sustained winds near 195 km/h by Wednesday morning.

Maintaining a Category 3 hurricane, Fiona is expected to move past Bermuda Friday morning. Moving north of Bermuda, the hurricane is expected to collide with a weather front as it approaches Atlantic Canada, transitioning into either a Category 1 hurricane or a powerful post-tropical storm.

The interaction between Fiona and the weather front may pull the storm westward into the area spanning eastern Nova Scotia to Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula on Saturday. This means there will likely be some impact to land areas of Atlantic Canada this weekend.

The specifics as to what weather hazards are posed for specific parts of the region won’t be known until later this week when the track, or path the storm takes, can be narrowed.

By Wednesday, I expect to have a clearer picture as to what parts of Atlantic Canada are most likely to be impacted by high wind and heavy rain as well as possible storm surge.

Don’t panic, but be aware of this weather system and monitor updates for it through the week. We have several days to watch the development and movement of Fiona. Review your storm plan and preparations.

