Hurricane Fiona turns north, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
After bringing hurricane and tropical-storm conditions to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona is starting to move northward.
The storm is currently a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the eye. As it moves north, it will enter a region of warm ocean water and favourable atmospheric conditions, allowing the storm to strengthen.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicts that Fiona will reach Category 3 strength with maximum sustained winds near 195 km/h by Wednesday morning.
Maintaining a Category 3 hurricane, Fiona is expected to move past Bermuda Friday morning. Moving north of Bermuda, the hurricane is expected to collide with a weather front as it approaches Atlantic Canada, transitioning into either a Category 1 hurricane or a powerful post-tropical storm.
The interaction between Fiona and the weather front may pull the storm westward into the area spanning eastern Nova Scotia to Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula on Saturday. This means there will likely be some impact to land areas of Atlantic Canada this weekend.
The specifics as to what weather hazards are posed for specific parts of the region won’t be known until later this week when the track, or path the storm takes, can be narrowed.
By Wednesday, I expect to have a clearer picture as to what parts of Atlantic Canada are most likely to be impacted by high wind and heavy rain as well as possible storm surge.
Don’t panic, but be aware of this weather system and monitor updates for it through the week. We have several days to watch the development and movement of Fiona. Review your storm plan and preparations.
I’ll have updates daily on CTV Atlantic News at Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11:30, and online at CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of enduring service.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
Loyal to the last, Queen's corgis and pony watch her pass
Queen Elizabeth II's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
In Pictures: Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Photographs captured the solemnity of mourners at a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which brought to an end 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
Speed, medical episode suspected factors in fatal bus shelter crash: police
The Calgary Police Service traffic section says excessive speed and a medical issue may have played roles in Sunday morning's crash that killed a man waiting at a bus stop.
Montreal
-
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader faces questions about her political future
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Edmonton
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in McNally stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
-
Oilers sign Virtanen, Demers to PTOs
Virtanen, a 26-year-old forward, and Demers, a 34-year-old defenceman, will join the Oilers' training camp ahead of the first preseason game on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
Sault food delivery driver threatened with machete, robbed, has vehicle stolen
A food delivery to Searchmont near Sault Ste, Marie last week turned violent when the delivery driver was threatened with a machete.
London
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
-
Fatal crash victim identified by OPP
A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg. Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Ottawa
-
Canada honours memory of Queen Elizabeth II with memorial service in Ottawa
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
No injuries, but structural damage, as garbage truck hits building in Centretown West
No one has ben reported hurt, but a building was damaged after a garbage truck hit the fire escape Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater remains 'static' at 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is remaining static compared to last week’s data.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of enduring service.
Regina
-
Sask. holding provincial memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II
A Provincial Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to be held in Regina on Monday evening.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Man facing trafficking charges after more than 6,500 grams of drugs seized: Regina police
An Alberta man is facing several drug trafficking charges after Regina police performed a vehicle stop and seized more than 6,500 grams of various controlled substances.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. mourns Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria
B.C. Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries will honour Queen Elizabeth II at Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral this morning. The Queen died earlier this month in Scotland at the age of 96, and her state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
-
Researchers at Island universities get nearly $2 million from province
Researchers at two universities on Vancouver Island have received a financial boost from the provincial government.
-
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.