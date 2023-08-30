Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
The agency posted an updated tropical cyclone information statement on its website early Wednesday morning.
At that time, the storm was about 380 kilometres west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h, and moving 19 km/h in a north-northeast direction.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) describes Franklin as a “large hurricane” and says the centre of the storm is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda later in the day Wednesday.
“Even though the center of Franklin is still forecast to pass to the northwest of Bermuda later today, the large area of tropical-storm-force winds associated with the hurricane to its southeast are expected to extend near or over the island, where a tropical storm warning remains in place,” a bulletin on the NHC’s website reads.
The latest hurricane track shows Franklin south of the Grand Banks of Newfoundland by Friday night before it transitions to a “potent” post-tropical cyclone.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre says there is a chance of gale-to-storm-force offshore winds during that time.
While Newfoundland is not expected to experience any direct rainfall from Franklin, the CHC says “some tropical moisture from the hurricane will likely feed into an approaching non-tropical weather system originating from the Great Lakes. The resulting amounts could exceed 100 mm over parts of the region.”
The agency also says there are indications that ocean swells near two meters will approach the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia by Wednesday afternoon and could break higher. The swells are then expected to spread to the south coast of Newfoundland Wednesday night into Thursday where they could reach up to five metres.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Idalia now a Category 4 hurricane powering toward Florida with 'catastrophic' storm surge
Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning as it steamed toward Florida's Big Bend region and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Toronto
-
Toronto Zoo's gorilla now limits his screen time. Here's why
A Toronto Zoo gorilla now limits his screen time after a poster went viral on social media earlier this summer, urging guests not to show gorillas content from their phone screens.
-
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto
One person has been taken to hospital and several lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Bowmanville after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on the busy highway.
-
Several Ontario universities are pulling course info from public sites. Here's why
Several Ontario universities are removing course location and other information from their public websites as a safety measure.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
-
Smith calls for more natural gas power generation amid Alberta grid alert
As temperatures climbed on Monday, so too did demand for electricity across Alberta – so much so that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for about five hours.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that damaged three cars.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Smith calls for more natural gas power generation amid Alberta grid alert
As temperatures climbed on Monday, so too did demand for electricity across Alberta – so much so that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for about five hours.
-
Capacity for dogs hits limit at city animal shelter
Edmonton's municipal dog shelter has reached capacity, leading it to announce Tuesday it is temporarily pausing intake of healthy canines because of ongoing increases in animal drop-offs.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Appeal planned of Sault bylaw change aimed at preventing encampments
The Algoma Community Legal Clinic is planning to appeal after Sault Ste. Marie city council amended it parks bylaw to try and ensure city property is never again used for encampments.
-
Police investigate robbery at northern Ontario post office
Timmins police have confirmed a break-in and robbery took place at the South Porcupine post office in the east end of Timmins.
London
-
Council unanimously endorses greater residential intensification in bid for federal housing funds
A recent letter from a federal cabinet minister has prompted city council to think bigger about permitting multiple residential units on a single property.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Neighbours upset as ground broken on controversial Meadowlily development
A day many in London’s conservation community hoped would never come is finally taking shape in southeast London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
A hydro strike and signalling testing issues are to blame for the most recent delay for the Trillium Line extension.
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | First winery in Renfrew County set to open
Renfrew County's first winery is set to hold its grand opening this coming weekend in Whitewater Region.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
University of Regina Pride Centre threatens legal action over Sask. pronoun policy
The University of Regina's Pride Centre (UR Pride) is preparing to take legal action over Saskatchewan's new policy for students' names and chosen pronouns.
-
Sask. sisters warm hearts by handing out reusable shopping bags
Two sisters from Vanscoy, Sask. are hoping to make a difference for the environment one reusable shopping bag at a time and warming hearts in the process.
Vancouver
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
Here's why a national institute reports thousands more COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. than local officials
Did COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. increase or decrease last year? The answer, it turns out, depends on who you ask and how they're counting.
-
Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap
An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Regina tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach dismantled
Those living in a tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina are being forced to leave following safety concerns.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Regina to host 'Para-Athletic Day' to showcase opportunities in sport
Excel and the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sport Association will host a Para-Athletic Day on Sept. 9 to showcase all opportunities within Para-Athletics.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman dies after fall while hiking near Qualicum Bay
A hiker has died after falling on a trail near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Bay. The woman was walking on the 10-kilometre Nile Creek Trail on Sunday when she fell and rescuers were called to the scene.
-
More than two dozen wildfires burning on Vancouver Island after lightning storm
More than two dozen wildfires are burning on Vancouver Island Tuesday after an overnight thunderstorm caused thousands of lightning strikes in the region.
-
Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.