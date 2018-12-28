

CTV and the Halifax Hurricanes are celebrating the youth in our community.

We asked you to nominate an exceptional youth to be a Hurricanes Hero and our first winner is Megan O’Connell of Dartmouth, N.S.

The 11-year-old is a volunteer lunch helper at her school and, after school, she takes part in a community group called Take Action Society – a non-profit organization that works towards positive change in Dartmouth North.

Megan enjoys giving back to her community and can be found baking cookies for seniors or passing out items to those in need in her neighbourhood.

Megan is also a member of the Navy League Cadets and loves to play sports, including baseball, cross-country, and basketball.

Despite her busy schedule, Megan keeps her grades up and is an amazing daughter, sister, grand-daugher, and best friend.

Congratulations Megan, our Hurricanes Hero.