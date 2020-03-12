HALIFAX -- From a small Nova Scotia town to the flashing lights of Hollywood – a Cape Breton man has realized his dream of watching himself compete on a TV game show.

“The experience was amazing,” says Cody Kennedy.

The 26-year-old Louisbourg, N.S., resident almost walked away with the $100,000 grand prize – but a $4 breakfast sandwich ultimately lost him the game.

Kennedy’s journey to Hollywood started over a year ago when he applied to be a contestant on “Ellen’s Game of Games” -- the comedian’s popular game show. Last March, he got the call he had been waiting for.

After a successful Skype interview with producers from the TV show, Kennedy made the long flight to California, where he enjoyed the red-carpet treatment before being ushered into Ellen Studios.

Not everyone got to compete, but Kennedy did, citing his “Cape Breton charm” as the reason for being chosen.

He had to keep his experience a secret for months, finally spilling the beans on his Facebook page in January.

Kennedy’s episode aired this week and people in his town were watching.

“It was great for him to sort of get that exposure and give the exposure to his town and he kept saying ‘Louisbourg’ over and over, which was awesome as well,” says Bryden Mombourquette, who co-owns the Gaslight Café in town.

As for Kennedy, his appearance on “Ellen’s Game of Games” got off to a good start.

He won the “Runaway Bride” game, but when Ellen DeGeneres posed this trivia question -- “What is a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and pancakes called?” -- Kennedy was stumped.

“We got around to the McGriddle question and I could have cried,” he says.

“My first thought was, well, we don’t have those in Canada. I would know if we have McGriddles in Canada. I’m at McDonald’s in line every Saturday, hungover. I would see a McGriddle on the menu!”

But DeGeneres wasn’t buying his excuses and Kennedy was eliminated.

Adding insult to injury, it turns out Kennedy was wrong. The McGriddle is on the menu at McDonald’s locations in Cape Breton.

“I expected to come into work this morning to a couple on my desk, and if there was one on my desk, I might have thrown it at someone, because I’m still a little bit bitter over the whole thing.”

While Kennedy admits defeat is still a little hard to swallow, he believes his Cape Breton charm will earn him a spot on national TV again someday.

“Big Brother Canada, I’m coming for you!”