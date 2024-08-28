'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize

A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.

“It’s a strange feeling knowing you’ve won a lot of money,” said Mike MacDonald. “Every day it gets a little bit more real.”

MacDonald purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket on alc.ca, according to a news release from Atlantic Lottery. When he checked his email after the draw, he saw he had won something.

“Usually, it says if you won $10 or $20, so I opened the app to check the ticket and saw all kinds of balloons and everything and then saw $5 million.”

His ticket matched all six of the Classic Draw numbers for the Aug. 21 draw.

“I had to check the numbers again just to make sure.”

MacDonald’s first call was to his wife to share the good news.

“I’ve never had something like this happen before.”

A federal government employee, MacDonald had planned to work six more months before retiring. Now, in addition to retiring early, he plans to buy a new red Jeep, travel, pay off bills, and help out his adult children.

