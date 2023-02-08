'I love seeing him happy': N.B. woman wants to bring Vietnam rescue dog home to Moncton
It's hard to imagine going through the hardships Captain has but one woman from New Brunswick wants to make sure his story has a happy ending.
The mixed-breed pooch was badly injured in a car accident in Vietnam five years ago and then abandoned by his owner.
His back limbs were paralyzed and he was dragging his body around the streets with a bad eye infection when he was discovered by a veterinarian.
For two years, he spent his life in a cage before being rescued by an animal shelter in Da Nang.
Since then, he's had his eye removed, one of his back legs amputated and most of his teeth have been pulled.
Source: Instagram/ captain.danang
Sarah MacLeod of Riverview, N.B., met Captain last fall when she decided to volunteer at the Paws for Compassion shelter on the coast city in central Vietnam.
The 23-year-old had spent time in southeast Asia before and decided to return for the beauty, an adventure and to help stray dogs.
She decided to foster Captain in her apartment after he recovered from the amputation.
"That's when I saw how happy of a dog that he actually was," said MacLeod. "What a difference it was from him being in a shelter to him being in a home. I saw quite a difference in him."
After he recovered, Captain was fitted with a wheelchair and MacLeod decided to continue fostering him.
Source: Instagram/ captain.danang
She saw him transform from a sad shelter pooch to a beach loving doggie who is once again comfortable around strangers.
"I love seeing him happy," she said.
She loves the beauty of Vietnam, but MacLeod wants to return home to New Brunswick with Captain in the spring.
"He is just loving life outside of the shelter. I want to give him a home. I think he deserves a home," said MacLeod.
But it isn't as easy as it sounds.
Source: Instagram/ captain.danang
She's working with the veterinarian in Da Nang on the extensive amount of paperwork that needs to be done.
She also isn't sure what airline to use.
A lot of airlines won't transport a dog because the path is too long. The airlines that do transport dogs are five-star carriers and are quite expensive.
"It's an extra $400 per flight to transport a dog with you so going from Vietnam to New Brunswick, that's three flights," said MacLeod. "We'll come across some barriers but we're working through it."
Her flight will be around $1,500 and another $1,200 for Captain. Money she just doesn't have.
"He is very special to me. He is a very brave dog for everything that he's been through. For him to give life another chance I think is wonderful to see in him," she said.
Source: Instagram/ captain.danang
Her work visa situation calls for her to come and go from Vietnam every month, so she's currently in the Philippines.
She won't see Captain again until March.
"It's easier to know that I'm coming back for him. If only there was a way to tell him that," she said.
The plan is to return to Canada in April or May when the temperature warms up.
Captain is used to playing in the sand of Da Nang's beaches, not the snow of New Brunswick's winters.
"I'm trying to get him to Canada after the snow because I know it'll be a big change from how warm Vietnam is to seeing snow for the first time," said MacLeod.
Source: Instagram/ captain.danang
But Captain is a trooper and she thinks Captain will love the cold Canadian winters.
"He does have a bit of Husky in him I think. His fur is very thick," she said. "I think he will adapt pretty well to the snow."
Captain's adventures can be found on Instagram at captain.danang and there is a fundraiser to help bring him to Canada.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
DEVELOPING | Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada says it will begin notifying subscribers Wednesday about new limitations around password sharing outside their households.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Mama's boys: Killer whale mothers sacrifice for sons into their adulthood, new study shows
The sacrifices female killer whales continue to make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: How to give to rescue and recovery efforts
In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye, Canadians are donating money and supplies to rescue and relief efforts there. CTVNews.ca rounds up ways you can contribute to charities based in Canada and abroad.
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Toronto
-
Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
-
Two teens denied bail in fatal 'swarming' of Toronto homeless man
Two teens accused in the fatal swarming-style stabbing of a Toronto homeless man were denied bail on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
Electric vehicle pilot offers Alberta Fortis customers $150 to test power grid
If you're a FortisAlberta customer who owns an electric vehicle, the company is looking for your help with a pilot program that will test the limits of Alberta's electrical infrastructure.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
opinion
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
-
Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients
The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
Alberta to pilot oil and gas royalty breaks for legally required well cleanup
The Alberta government is moving ahead with a plan that would give oil and gas companies a tax break for meeting their legal obligations to clean up old well sites, inviting a select group of landowner organizations to a meeting to discuss a pilot project.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Who will win this new home? Watch the live draw Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The wait is almost over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts get ready to pull the names of the prize winners.
-
Police investigating fatal fire near Blind River
A body was found after a suspicious structure fire near Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Monday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
London
-
Fears 183-year-old Lake Erie lighthouse could topple as high winds approach
The Port Burwell Lighthouse has guided sailors through storms and tourists through its door for almost two centuries.
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
84 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA
Eighty-four bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from a commercial truck allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge, border officials say.
Winnipeg
-
How Manitobans can help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria
Manitoba’s Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
-
Supporters greatly outnumber protesters at drag storytime event at Ottawa's NAC
A large group of Ottawa residents came out Wednesday to support a drag storytime event at the National Arts Centre, outnumbering protesters who were in opposition.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.
-
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
Vancouver
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
'Someone needs to be accountable': B.C. woman speaks out against ICBC's no-fault insurance
A woman who was seriously injured in a head-on collision last summer is speaking out against ICBC's no-fault policy, arguing it penalizes the victims of accidents.
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
Regina
-
Icy conditions causing travel havoc near Wolseley: RCMP
RCMP are warning of extremely icy conditions as crashes pile up around Regina.
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).
-
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
Vancouver Island
-
Coastal erosion is unearthing ancestral bones on this B.C. Gulf Island
A walk past a cemetery can conjure many emotions – sadness, fear and finality. But rarely does it conjure the idea of actually seeing a deceased loved one again. On British Columbia's Gabriola Island, however, coastal erosion is unearthing more than just memories.
-
Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to open new location at nearby resort
A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.
-
B.C. mother to run across province, hold rallies on overdose crisis after son's death
A Victoria woman whose son died of a toxic drug overdose last year will be running across the province this spring calling for a faster response from the province and to connect local community members with resources.