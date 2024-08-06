'I'm sick to my stomach': Family of murder victim upset with sentence hearing
Dozens of family members and friends of Max Boudreau were in a Moncton court room Tuesday afternoon for the sentencing hearing of the man who killed him.
Justin Barrow had already plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 24-year-old Boudreau on Nov. 15, 2022.
Now 44, Barrow was originally charged with first-degree murder, but a plea agreement in April saw the charge reduced to second-degree murder.
Barrow was given a life sentence, but it was up to Judge Robert Dysart to decide when the Moncton man would be eligible for parole.
Both the Crown and the defence recommended no chance of parole for 17 years and Dysart accepted the joint recommendation.
The Crown prosecutor read a statement of facts recapping what happened on the night of Boudreau’s death.
He had been drinking at Angie’s in Dieppe and was the last patron to leave around 3 a.m.
Boudreau got into a taxi, but Barrow, who was an employee at the bar, followed and offered the victim a ride.
The two drove to Paris Street in a new, yet to be developed subdivision in Irishtown north of Moncton.
Boudreau’s remains were found in a wooded area seven days later on Nov. 22 when Barrow led investigators to the body.
His body was partially stuck to the ground.
Court heard that Boudreau had been punched, stabbed with a knife and bludgeoned with an axe.
Blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death.
Graphic details about the large number of wounds Boudreau suffered were shared during the reading of the statement of facts.
Judge Dysart acknowledged it was a “barbaric” and “senseless” act and was especially troubled by the fact no motive seemed to exist.
There’s no evidence the two men knew each other.
Both were intoxicated the night of the murder.
Over 50 of Boudreau’s supporters jammed into the court room, many of them visibly upset during the proceedings, especially when six victim impact statements were read out loud.
During those statements, Boudreau’s mother Lise Lamoureux said she has been deeply traumatized by the whole experience.
She said her son, Max, had some struggles in life but had a huge heart.
"My son was ripped from our lives and deprived of his potential,” said Lamoureux.
Lamoureux said her son was still a mama's boy and they talked almost every day.
"My son is never coming for a visit,” she said. "No parent should bury their child to murder.”
Lise Lamoureux and Janelle Boudreau pose with photos of Max Boudreau outside the courts in Moncton. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Max’s older sister, Janelle Boudreau, said she’s also been badly traumatized by the whole ordeal.
"I'm no longer the person I used to be. I'm shattered,” said Janelle Boudreau.
Both mother and sister said Boudreau was a proud, openly gay man who dreamed of having his own family someday.
Rick Boudreau said he struggled to write his own statement and was angry when he spoke, swearing at Barrow a few times.
"You'll get yours. One way or another you'll get yours,” he said.
Rick Boudreau holds a photo of Max outside of the Moncton courts. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Before Judge Dysart made the decision on parole, he gave Barrow a chance to speak to the courtroom.
Barrow looked at the family, apologized and said, “This is a terrible tragedy and it should never have happened.”
After the hearing, Lamoureux said she was very disappointed and heartbroken with the outcome.
"I was hoping that the judge would give him a higher sentence for the eligibility for parole considering the severity of this crime," said Lamoureux.
She said she has no idea how she managed to get through her victim statement.
“All I know is Max was with me and he’s the one that gave me the strength to be able to fight justice for him,” said Lamoureux.
Rick Boudreau didn't think 17 years without a chance of parole was nearly enough.
“I’m sick to my stomach. What he did to my son. It’s unfathomable,” said Rick Boudreau clutching a photo of his son outside the courthouse.
“This man… I’ll never see again, my son. Because of this thing, I can't call him a person because of what he did. Stabbing, killing my son with an axe. He went on and on and on brutally, brutally, brutally murdering him.”
Dysart said he agreed with the joint recommendation because Barrow does not have a history of violence, cooperated with the police and showed remorse for what he did.
