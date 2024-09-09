Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

According to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), two RCMP officers responded to a man allegedly threatening to harm himself on Sunday. A man carrying weapons approached the police and one of the officers used a Taser, but it was ineffective, according to SiRT.

The other officer “discharged a firearm” and hit the man, who later died in hospital.

In a separate news release, the RCMP said officers responded to a man in "mental distress" with a weapon at a Graham Road residence around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. The man allegedly would not cooperate with police and refused to drop his weapon.

“As the situation evolved, a member discharged their firearm at the man,” said the RCMP in the release.

The RCMP says officers administered First Aid before the man was taken to hospital.

A statement on the Elsipogtog First Nation Band’s Facebook page says they are saddened by the incident.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and the entire community,” reads the post.

“We are doing our best to gather information and understand what transpired. There are limited details available at this time, but please be assured that immediate action is being taken.”

The post goes on to say the officer involved in the incident has been removed from the community, although an increased police presence still remains.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and that proper justice is served,’” the post says.

SiRT investigates all matters involving death, serious injury, intimate partner violence and sexual assault that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SiRT at 1-855-450-2010.

