ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • ‘I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible’: Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary

    Share

    A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”

    Eli Izaak Arsenault’s film recently won for best documentary in the Atlantic International Film Festival youth film competition.

    He said there was a lot of great documentaries in the category.

    “I was sitting there and just like ‘o me,’” he said in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Thursday.

    He said the documentary explores his life with a disability.

    “I was diagnosed with Tourette’s, ADHD and cerebral palsy and I wanted to reach out to younger audiences and make them feel understood and empowered. At the same time I wanted to make it a learning tool for people who are seeking to understand what it is like to be diagnosed with a disability,” he said.

    “I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible.”

    Arsenault also sings in the film and created some the special effects.

    “I did have a film coach. I created some of the special effects.”

    When asked about his future, Arsenault said he would love to continue making films.

    “I would love to continue doing stuff in film. I work on stop motion films. I love the art and when it’s finished it looks really nice,” he said.

    Arsenault said his one piece of advice is to find your superpower.

    “Find people who believe in you and find things you’re really good at and special skills and get really good at those. That’s your superpower.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The new airline rivalries: Air Canada vs. Porter, WestJet vs. Flair

    In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.

    Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale

    Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News