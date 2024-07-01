ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, is seen in this image provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP on June 3, 2024. Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, is seen in this image provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP on June 3, 2024.
    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on province-wide arrest warrant has been arrested.

    Joel Mathew Gibson, 43, from Kings County who was wanted for failure to comply with a probation order was located on Sunday.

    RCMP said they have previously made several attempts to locate Gibson and asked for assistance from the public.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News