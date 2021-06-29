HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is known as the birthplace of Confederation, but Premier Dennis King says it may be time for the province to look at other ways of marketing itself to tourists.

"Confederation has been a wonderful thing for many, many aspects, but it is also glazed over, and has been something that has cast a negative light on how we've dealt with our First Peoples along the way," King told CTV Atlantic.

"I think what all Canadians are asking us, what all Islanders are asking us, is to look at the fullness of our history, not to try to glaze over some components of it."

As a province, King said it's important that everyone learns about their history and is prepared to have those open and difficult conversations.

He said he agrees with the removal of the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald in Charlottetown, P.E.I. last month.

"I think what our First Nations in Prince Edward Island have been telling us is that was representing to them, a really deep wound that they needed some time to heal. So I think parking John A. was a good decision," said King in an interview with Steve Murphy Tuesday.

Charlottetown City Council unanimously voted to remove the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald after calls from Indigenous groups.

The move came shortly after the discovery of a mass grave at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

In its decision, Charlottetown council apologized for any hardship felt by First Nations people and ordered the permanent removal of the statue.

But King says historic sites in P.E.I., such as the Province House, still hold special meaning in Canada.

"I still think in the world Canada is still seen as a shining light," King said.

"We have lots of warts and we're learning to -when we see our warts exposed - to have those conversations.

"I still think there is a lot to celebrate in the country of Canada and I think we have to do it in the fullness of our history, to learn from where we've been and only then can we know where we're going."