'I want to see her': Moncton group hoping Shania Twain will pay a visit

Tyler Nagle helps run a day program for adults with exceptionalities at the YMCA of Greater Moncton.

Some have autism, others have Down syndrome, and they all share a love of music.

It's a great place for the group to hang out, do activities and sing along to their favourite superstar: Shania Twain.

"We plan activities every morning. It could be karaoke, could be a craft. They love bingo, stuff like that. But when it's karaoke days, Shania is a popular artist in the room,” Nagle said.

Andrea Basque, a member of the group, said she knows all of Twain’s songs.

“I got her CDs and sometimes her videos and I can listen to her on my tablet. And I saw her on TV,” Basque said. “I like her music. I wish I could see her in concert.”

Larry Mitchell loves to sing and dance to her songs.

“I want to see her,” Mitchell said.

Nagle says Mitchell’s birthday is coming up.

“That would make it special for him,” said Nagle.

Nagle recently posted a message on Facebook asking Twain to pop by for a visit while in town, and with the power of social media he's hoping the message will reach somebody on her team.

“I have some of my guys in there that will ask me daily if I heard from the manager or Shania herself, so fingers crossed,” said Nagle.

Twain arrived in the hub city Tuesday a day after playing a sold out show at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her on a rainbow crosswalk on Main Street with the caption; Hello from Moncton! Happy Pride month.

There's a good chance she was on her way to Gusto Italian Grill & Bar, where she dined with three other people.

Nicole Brophy, a die-hard fan who went to the Wednesday show at the Avenir Centre, had the pleasure of serving her group.

“I didn't see her walk in, but I walked by the table and took a second look and of course I know it's her right away because I am a huge fan. And then I ran back into the kitchen and calmed down a little bit and approached the table. Played it cool until I felt it was appropriate to fan-girl and then I did that,” Brophy said.

Most fans won't get an up-close personal experience like Brophy did, they'll have to watch from the stands.

Elaine Taplin has tickets for Thursday night’s show.

“I just love her energy. I like the country, I love the country. She just makes you want to dance,” said Taplin. “I’ve never seen her on stage.”

The 57-year-old is bringing her Queen of Me Tour all over North America and Europe and will conclude in Vancouver on November 14.