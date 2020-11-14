HALIFAX -- The iconic Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S. is getting ready to reopen their doors for the first time since COVID-19 forced them to lower their stage curtain.

The doors of the famed theatre have been closed for almost eight months due to the virus but soon their halls will be full of Christmas cheer.

The Savoy Theatre is putting on two Christmas shows over the holidays in an attempt to help out financially.

“It’s time for us to reopen because this beautiful building has been sitting here since March 16,” said Pam Leader, the executive director of the theatre.

One of the shows will feature The Barra MacNeils, a Cape Breton-based family group who refer to themselves as Canada’s Celtic ambassadors.

The other show will star comedians Bette MacDonald and Maynard Morrison, along with musicians Jennifer Sheppard and Stephen Muise.

“We’re trying to hit with some of Cape Breton’s finest and hopefully we’ll fill this theatre as best we can,” said Stephen Muise, a musician scheduled to play in one of the shows.

With social-distancing and public health protocols in place, the shows will only welcome 200 guests maximum each.

That is a big difference in attendance from before COVID-19 when nearly 800 people would gather at the theatre for shows.

Due to the lack of people able to attend due to safety reasons, the theatre plans to also live-stream the shows online.

“People can buy tickets to watch these great performances in their own living room. One, in case they don’t get a seat to come but two, in case they’re not ready to come out,” said Leader.

New COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia have been rising recently making safety top-of-mind for many performers.

With little to no cases reported in the provinces Eastern Zone in recent months, the theatre figured this is their time to try to generate much needed revenue.

“It’s very really that we may end up back in the same position that we were back in March and you know, let’s get out and do things while we’re not there,” said musician Jennifer Sheppard

The theatre hopes revenue from these two shows will help lead to more in the New Year.

“It’s crucial for morale of the artists that are on stage. It’s crucial for the morale of the savoy staff,” explained Leader.

“Just to feel like you’re back doing what feels normal.”

“I hope everybody gets the joy and the energy that they need to move forward in this crazy world that we’re living in right now,” said Sheppard.

The curtain at Savoy Theatre will officially rise on Dec. 11 with their first of six show dates.

Management at the theatre says in-person tickets go on sale Monday, while tickets to watch the show virtually will most likely be available beginning Wednesday.