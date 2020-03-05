HALIFAX -- Public Health officials in New Brunswick are asking residents who travelled outside Canada -- no matter where -- during March break to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled to Hubei, China, or Iran is being asked to self-isolate -- stay home and limit contact with others -- for 14 days. They are also asked to contact their local Public Health authority within 24 hours of arriving in Canada.

That doesn't mean don't go back to work or school, but it can take symptoms up to two weeks to appear.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, New Brunswick’s acting medical officer of health, made the comments during a news conference Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the federal government is urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to certain countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

Muecke said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick at this time, but the province is prepared.

“There are several ways that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could affect the province but the provincial government is committed to being prepared for any eventuality,” said Muecke.

“The province has been planning for a flu pandemic for several years, and it has a comprehensive system in place to address a pandemic situation.”

Muecke said, at this time, there is no recommendation to close schools in New Brunswick. She also noted that the use of masks is not recommended in schools or in long-term care facilities.

Schools are being asked to take certain precautions, such as maintaining regular cleaning for example and to remind students and staff about proper hand washing. Four tests from the province have come back negative.

"There are a few that are in progress and we will post the status of those on our website once they're confirmed," Muecke said.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport continues to screen travellers by asking them extra questions about where they've travelled and how they feel.

Those who intend to fly to the United States after being abroad are being asked to check with their airline, because of new U.S. travel restrictions.

An update will be held Friday in Halifax on how Nova Scotia's health care system is getting ready.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Rob Strang, says 20 samples have been sent to Winnipeg for testing and all have come back negative.

Visitors and staff experiencing symptoms are asked to stay away from health-care facilities, while residents should remain in their rooms.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough.

WHO says some patients may also experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea, while some people don’t develop any symptoms and feel fine.

WHO says most people with COVID-19 -- roughly 80 per cent -- recover from the disease without needing special treatment. About 1 in 6 people with the disease will become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing.