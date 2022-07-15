Immerse into Indigenous culture: Halifax gears up to host 2023 North American Indigenous Games

Friday marks one year until roughly 5,300 athletes will attend the North American Indigenous Games set to take place in Halifax.

As a way to kick-off celebrations, the event's organizers have partnered with the Halifax Jazz Festival to host a free show on the Halifax Waterfront Friday, which will feature various cultural song and dance performances.

"I can't believe it's only a year away, because it seems to some people I've talked and their like, 'Oh, it's a whole year,' and I'm like, 'It's like tomorrow to us,' so we are super, super excited for the games next year," said Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons, chair for 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

The North American Indigenous Games began in Alberta in 1971. It first featured 13 sports and several cultural events.

It was in 1990 when the first official North American Indigenous Games were hosted in Edmonton.

In July 2023, over 756 First Nations from across North America will be represented by athletes aged 13 to 19 during the eight day event. The games will consist of 16 sports, of those, three are considered traditional.

"Canoe Kayak of course, which will be held out of Lake Banook, and box lacrosse, that's the creators game, and also 3D archery, that is the sport that will be held in Millbrook First Nation," said Kirkpatrick Parsons.

The event will also see 21 venues.

Although the games are one year away, the organization is already seeking volunteers. Kirkpatrick Parsons says they are seeking about 3,000 people to fill a variety of roles.

"We invited everybody to join us – we are hoping at least 10 per cent speak French and at least another 10 per cent identify as Indigenous, but really, it's open to anybody who would like to come and participate," she said.

Each volunteer will undergo cultural and role training prior to the games, providing them an opportunity to deep dive into Indigenous culture.

Kirkpatrick Parsons says those who are interested in assisting or furthering their knowledge on Indigenous culture are encouraged to immerse themselves by either volunteering or watch the upcoming games.

"It is such a tremendous opportunity to work together on something that is absolutely life changing in such a positive way for so many Indigenous youth," she said. "You know, when these youth go back to their communities, they're going to go back different, they're going to go back with a renewed sense of self and confidence, and just thinking about what they'll be able to contribute when they go back home."

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can sign up online.

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games will take place from July 15 to 23, 2023.