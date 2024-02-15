Impaired driving charged laid after collision involving Halifax police car

A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police says the vehicle had a stolen license plate and officers tried to stop it in the Bauer Street area around 8:35 p.m.

Police say the driver would not stop and continued to drive at a slow speed.

The man then allegedly hit the police vehicle and came to a stop on North Street.

“Officers observed signs of impairment as the driver was being arrested,” said Const. John MacLeod in a Halifax Regional Police news release. “The driver refused to comply with the demand for a breath test.”

Raymond Michael Henick is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

The 41-year-old will face charges of:

operation of a conveyance while impaired

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

driving while prohibited

failure or refusal to comply with demand for testing

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Henick’s passenger was also arrested at the scene of the crash. Police say there was a brief struggle after she refused to exit the vehicle.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

She will to face one charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one charge of resisting arrest.

