In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
On a recent spring day in a sandy church parking lot in Labrador, Vanessa Hamel stopped mid-sentence to lean out of a food truck window and wave to an approaching group of people.
"Whaddaya doin'?" she sang out to them, laughing. They waved and laughed back.
She pulled her head back into the truck -- the local Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Relief Vehicle -- and began gathering up bags of ham sandwiches, juices and snacks to hand out to them. They're homeless and they sometimes get extra, said Hamel, who is a community outreach worker with the church.
A church offering food to those who can't afford it is generally unremarkable. But in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., it's become controversial. Among Hamel's familiar clients are homeless and transient people who live along the wooded trails that snake through the town. Their numbers have spiked from a few dozen to more than 80 in recent years. As governments and organizations race to find a way to house and care for them, the community has become divided over what will work, and whether help should be offered at all.
"We've been accused of enabling them," Byron Kean, the church's corps officer, said in an interview. He said some people yell at them as they're handing out meals. "There are individuals that will flip us the bird," he said. "But if people need a meal, we're going to provide a meal."
Happy Valley-Goose Bay spreads out from the bank of the Churchill River, a wide expanse of churning water that cuts through central Labrador. The town is home to about 8,000 people. On a recent spring Saturday, there were joggers, cyclists and people riding ATVs on the community's vast trail network.
There is evidence of people living in the woods along the trails in some areas: rumpled tarps, empty food and beer boxes and snuffed-out fire pits. There are more and more young men living among them, and they're more aggressive, Kean said. They steal from local stores, they run into the roads and they break into people's houses, he said.
Families have woken up to find strangers in their homes and garages "coming at (them)," Kean said. "And that's scary."
Beginning in 2021, the provincial government assembled response teams made up of representatives from the town, the RCMP and the region's three Indigenous groups. In March, the province set aside $30 million for a new 30-room emergency shelter with 20 transitional housing bedrooms and 20 affordable supportive housing units. It would also provide addiction and mental health supports, as well as cultural programming -- many of the town's homeless people are from Indigenous communities along Labrador's north coast.
But even that plan has become divisive. Happy Valley Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews said in a recent interview that he and other residents worry the facility will just attract more people to live in the trails.
"A majority of who and what we see causing a concern for us from a public safety perspective are not homeless," he said. "They are folks that have come into our community for a brief period, to come to a hospital appointment, whatever, and they've decided to stay."
Officials with the province's housing corporation said Saturday that work on the housing facility was ongoing.
Andrews said the town's concern is public safety. To that end, the town council asked for more policing and removed public benches along the bike trails because people were gathering around them. The RCMP added more patrols and the province allocated nearly $500,000 for the town to hire private security services. The security guards will be deployed in part near a local school, where the mayor said people on the trails have exposed themselves to children.
Jeff Matthews is frustrated by the objections to the new housing facility and by what he says is a lack of empathy and understanding.
Matthews is the coordinator at the town's Housing Hub, a low-barrier shelter managed by the Nunatsiavut government, which is the Inuit government in northern Labrador. The Hub can accommodate around 10 people, Matthews said. If there are more, the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation will put them up at the nearby Labrador Inn.
"If you look at the fundamentals of human development, what we need first and foremost is housing. Housing, food, love," he said in a recent interview. "There's a lot of broken pieces here. And I think the public really needs to see the importance of educating themselves on what addiction is, and what trauma is."
Matthews and Bill Dormody, who runs the Labrador Inn, said people accuse the inn staff of "enabling" the transient population. Dormody said, on the contrary, he and his staff are housing and looking after people with complex mental health and addiction issues. They regularly intervene in suicide attempts, some of which still haunt them, Dormody said in an interview.
Two winters ago, two people died outside in the cold -- a man outside the Hub and a woman outside the inn.
Matthews said many of the people living at the Hub, the inn or in the trails descend from survivors of the province's residential schools, the last of which didn't close until 1980. Matthews is Inuk, and his grandparents on his mother's side are residential school survivors, he said.
Inuit communities along Labrador's north coast -- and across Canada -- are plagued by housing shortages and overcrowding. Some of Happy Valley-Goose Bay's transient and homeless people have left unsafe or nonexistent housing in those communities, he said.
And there are few services in northern Labrador. "We've got some clients who are suffering some mental health issues," Matthews said. "It's more safe for them to be in Goose Bay in a homeless setting than to be in their home community with a house and without the mental health supports."
Back at the Salvation Army, Kean said the new housing facility would be a "right step" to address short-term needs and part of what's required to find long-term solutions.
"But we have to somehow speed up the process a little bit to make sure that no more lives are lost in Happy Valley-Goose Bay," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Here's an environmentalist’s tips on how to help pollinators
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.
Here's how wildfires are starting: Experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Toronto
-
17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.
-
Toronto's election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to vote
The 2023 election for mayor of Toronto is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote for the city's next leader:
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive house fire breaks out in Woodbridge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Woodbridge.
Calgary
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
Montreal
-
2 men arrested in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto.
-
Quebec to expand territory under forest access ban as dry weather continues and fires rage
At noon on Monday, the Quebec government will expand the territory affected by the ban on access to forests on Crown land and forest roads that was last updated on Wednesday, June 14.
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
Edmonton
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
London
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by hydro one truck
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
-
London area forecast for June 19, 2023
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officials holding news conference on bus crash
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility
With Saskatoon’s city-run greenhouse effectively shuttered, administration is exploring the idea of finding outside partners to share the use, and cost, of a potential new facility.
-
For the Dads: Annual ride is a powerful show of support
In a powerful show of support, hundreds of bikers hit the streets for the Ride for Dad event on Saturday.
-
Sask. RCMP lay murder charge in death on Muskoday First Nation
A 24-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder following a death on Muskoday First Nation early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.
Regina
-
Province auctions off Lieutenant Governor's Cadillac that has more than 243,000 kilometres on it
The provincial government has auctioned off the Lieutenant Governor’s 2006 Cadillac after the vehicle had travelled more than 243,000 kilometres.
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Province nets $3 million less after reselling 10 liquor licenses
The province has brought in fewer funds after being forced to sell 10 liquor permits for a second time.
Vancouver Island
-
Cameron Bluffs wildfire under control, Helijet offers detour bypass
The Cameron Bluffs Wildfire, which has been wreaking havoc on the Island for the past two weeks, is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.
-
Tlowitsis First Nations Village construction site vandalised with racist graffiti: RCMP
The construction site of the new Tlowitsis First Nations Village has been vandalised, including with racist graffiti, sparking a police investigation, Campbell River RCMP said.
-
Beachgoers warned not to enter water at Central Saanich beach
The Capital Regional District has issued a water quality advisory for Island View Beach in Central Saanich.