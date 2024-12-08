In once tranquil N.S. town, intimidation in the lobster industry now all too common
Standing by a bullet hole in his dining room wall, lobster buyer Geoffrey Jobert says such attacks have become an all-too-familiar reality in Nova Scotia's largest fishery.
Overnight on Nov. 23, someone fired a single shot that passed through three rooms in his Mavillette, N.S., home, with the shell ending its journey in a rocking chair where Jobert occasionally sits during the daylight hours.
"It was pretty intense in the morning when I noticed the shot. My heart was beating but at the same time it's commonplace around the community for this to happen," he said at his residence, as two security guards from his company Lobster Hub Inc. kept watch outside.
The 30-year-old and his younger brother came to the area from Halifax to take over his father's processing plant five years ago and now employ 100 people. He's enjoyed making friends in the francophone town and paddling along a stunning beach near his home when he has a few spare hours.
But last year, threats started after he agreed to buy the catch of a licensed, commercial harvester who was no longer willing to provide his catch to facilities allegedly purchasing illegally caught lobster. And Jobert soon learned he wasn't the only person in the communities along the Acadian shore who experienced late-night attacks.
Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, commander of the RCMP detachment in nearby Meteghan, estimates that over the past two years officers have laid 51 charges against what he refers to as a "criminal organization" related to illegal fisheries, including four shots fired into homes in the past seven months.
About half an hour's drive north from Jobert's home, there's an isolated cabin in the woods, dislodged from its foundations by a front-end loader that tried to topple it over. At the time of the damage, the property belonged to Joel Comeau, a former president of the Maritime Fishermen's Union who had been critical of buyers who purchase lobster caught outside of the regulated seasons.
The Canadian Press spoke to two commercial lobster fishermen who said they'd been targeted and who declined to provide their names for fear of retaliation. "I can't take another hit right now," said one veteran fisherman. "I've been hit more than once."
Truck driver Wayne Saulnier of Meteghan said in a telephone interview Thursday it's possible to be "caught in the middle" of the conflict, even when you're uninvolved.
His tractor-trailer "was in the wrong place at the wrong time" when it went up in flames the night of Dec. 12, 2023, after he parked on the property adjacent to Jobert's processing plant. "Apparently they filled tires with gasoline and shoved them under the truck and it more or less blew up with fumes," said Saulnier.
Jean-Claude Comeau, who operates a marine hydraulics business at the Meteghan wharf, said in an interview on Tuesday, "it's time for people to take a stand" against the lawlessness.
"The (commercial lobster) fishermen are starting to see where illegal activity is happening and they're shifting from buyers because they've had enough of the illegal ones .... Now these illegal buyers are getting pissed off, and they're wreaking havoc," he said.
In a recent lawsuit against several processors, the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance -- an advocacy group for commercial fishers -- has said the conflict's roots lie in Ottawa's lack of enforcement efforts at the Saulnierville wharf, where a Mi'kmaq lobster fishery was launched in 2020 outside of the regulated federal season.
Jobert is cautious about directing blame at the Indigenous fishers, noting Mi'kmaq communities "have faced systemic racism through the years." But he adds that he believes Ottawa must do more to bring peace back to the small community.
"I think they (Indigenous fishers) are being taken advantage of by these criminals because it's still a grey business and an illegal business," he said.
Chief Michelle Glasgow, leader of Sipekne'katik First Nation, did not respond to two emailed requests for interviews.
The community began fishing in St. Mary's Bay in 2020, citing the 1999 Supreme Court of Canada Marshall decision. That decision ruled the Mi'kmaq had a treaty-based right to pursue a moderate livelihood fishery, though Ottawa could restrict treaty rights for conservation reasons and other justified grounds.
Glasgow has told a Senate committee hearing last year that the federal Fisheries Department has never fully honoured the Marshall ruling and improperly restricts the band's right to sell its catch. She also told the committee in a written brief that the Fisheries Department has "made it impossible for our people to legally sell their catch."
At the Meteghan wharf, Comeau said the short-term solution is improved policing in the region, adding that it's rare to see police patrolling the area in the middle of the night. "They all seem to be turning a blind eye to this," he said, referring to the RCMP and the municipal government.
The RCMP's LeBlanc said he's in talks with the local municipality of Clare about adding to the complement of seven officers and ensuring more are available to work the night shift. Municipal Warden Yvon LeBlanc didn't return calls, instead sending a news release stating "we are truly saddened to see this type of activity in our area."
Fisheries Department spokeswoman Debra Buott-Matheson said fisheries officers are conducting "compliance promotion activities," and continue patrols to "monitor compliance." She also said no charges have been laid to date for sales of lobster caught without a licence in southwest Nova Scotia in 2023 or 2024.
Jobert warned if there isn't a greater sense of urgency from all levels of government and the police, the risk grows that someone will get hurt. Still, the young business owner doesn't intend to bow to coercion.
"I'll buy lobster from those I wish to buy from," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so.
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
Trump calls for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and says a U.S. withdrawal from NATO is possible
Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as U.S. president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
Russian state news agencies say ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad is in Moscow and given asylum
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Moscow on Sunday, Russian media reported, hours after a stunning rebel advance took over the capital of Damascus and ended the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.
A man, a bike and a gun: Police search for evidence to solve the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO on the streets of New York
As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fifth day, police are missing key pieces of evidence and are combing through what they have gathered for more clues, as the suspect remains on the run.
Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise U.S. prices and promises swift immigration action
Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.
Birds, plants, insects join list of 860 at-risk Canadian species
Last month's meeting of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) assessed four new species to be actively endangered, bringing the total of known at-risk species to 860, nationwide.
Toronto
-
Ontario saw the highest number of whooping cough cases in the last 17 years: report
The number of whooping cough cases in Ontario this year has reached a level that hasn't been seen in 17 years.
-
Car crash sends at least 2 to hospital and leaves debris on Mississauga Road
At least two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole near Winston Churchill Boulevard at Derry Road overnight.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound shut down in Ajax due to police investigation
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have been closed in Ajax due to a police investigation.
Calgary
-
Kiwanis Club and Toys ‘R’ Us team up to give hundreds of kids Christmas gifts
Northmount Kiwanis Club of Calgary invited 500 kids to Toys "R" Us for its annual Toy Project Sunday.
-
Calgary police stage checkstop on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day
Calgary police launched their first holiday checkstop Saturday night on Stoney Trail.
-
Calgarians flocking to markets with local vendors for Christmas Shopping
As Christmas is on the horizon, Calgarians headed to the markets across the city on Saturday to get some shopping done while also supporting local businesses.
Edmonton
-
Baby found dead in south Edmonton parking lot: police
Police are investigating the death of an infant in south Edmonton.
-
McDavid, Skinner help Oilers beat Blues 4-2
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl had two helpers as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday.
-
2 arrested in connection with Friday killing of 20-year-old security guard
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old security guard at a downtown apartment building on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier meets with Trump, Zelenskyy and Musk during Paris trip
Quebec Premier François Legault met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk while visiting Paris this weekend.
-
Just for Laughs founder’s sexual assault retrial starts Monday
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon will be back in court on Monday for accusations of sexual assault and rape.
-
Rosemont family event Shake La Cabane cancelled after pricing policy backlash
A community centre in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood cancelled a family event that was meant to take place Sunday after its pricing policy sparked a heated debate.
Ottawa
-
Members who served in peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo gathering at Canadian War Museum
A retired veteran who’s currently collecting memories from members who served in Canada’s peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo is holding a gathering Saturday afternoon at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa driver hits the road impaired despite winter driving conditions: OPP
An Ottawa driver has been charged with impaired driving after he "chose to drink and drive” Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Woman dead, 2 injured in Lanark Highlands crash
A woman has died and two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Lanark Highlands on Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
London
-
-
On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Fire causes nearly $500K in damage, deemed suspicious
A Saturday afternoon triplex fire in Owen Sound is under investigation after being deemed suspicious in nature.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Pair of sleeping drivers charged in drug bust
Two drivers are facing charges after they were allegedly found sleeping in their respective vehicles and possessing a quantity drugs Saturday afternoon in Waubaushene.
-
Driver charged after sliding onto someone’s lawn: OPP
Caledon OPP charged a driver after they allegedly slid their vehicle onto someone’s front lawn earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
-
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for missing 16-year-old
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
-
-
Wet week ahead with rain and snow in southern Ontario's forecast
You’ll want to bundle up and bring along an umbrella when heading out the door this week.
Windsor
-
What’s lowering Detroit River water levels?
If you’ve noticed the current along the Detroit River sitting lower than usual, you’re not alone.
-
Ontario saw the highest number of whooping cough cases in the last 17 years: report
The number of whooping cough cases in Ontario this year has reached a level that hasn't been seen in 17 years.
-
Motorcyclist with improper plates evades CK police
While on patrol in the area of Keil Drive in Chatham Saturday evening, police observed a motorcycle on the highway without a proper licence plate attached.
Winnipeg
-
Minnedosa residents urged to reduce sewage usage due to winter storm
People living in Minnedosa are being asked to reduce their sewage usage or risk a sewage backup in their homes and businesses.
-
Wintery weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain warnings for much of southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba legislative building holds annual holiday open house
The provincial legislative building opened its doors to Manitobans Saturday, inviting everyone to get a glimpse of where major decisions are made.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
-
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so.
-
Regina holiday market booming as vendors encourage local shopping amid postal strike
The holidays are the busiest time of year for countless businesses, but many Regina vendors are hoping Christmas shoppers will come to them this year amid ongoing job action at Canada Post.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under winter storm warning with freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted
A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating a homicide on Onion Lake Cree Nation after a 37-year-old man died early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
End of the Eras Tour, with Taylor Swift to take final bow in Vancouver
After 149 shows, an estimated US$2 billion in revenue and countless outfit changes, Taylor Swift takes to the stage tonight in Vancouver for the final show of her record-smashing Eras Tour.
-
Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek Metro Vancouver grandparent scam suspects
Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released photos of two men alleged to have been involved in “numerous” so-called grandparent scams earlier this year, hoping the public can help identify them.
-
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP provincial director hospitalized after 'serious medical emergency'
The former B.C. NDP MLA for Chilliwack and newly appointed provincial director, Dan Coulter, is in hospital after suffering a “serious medical emergency,” according to the party.
-
Prince George Taylor Swift fans rent car after flight to Vancouver cancelled
A diehard Taylor Swift fan who lives in Prince George, B.C., says a flight cancellation forced her and a group of other Swifties to rent a car and make the near 800-kilometre journey to Vancouver to catch the last dates of the Eras Tour.
-
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.