In Pictures: Post-tropical storm Fiona batters the Maritimes
Post-tropical storm Fiona landed east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County, between Canso and Guysborough.
With powerful and destructive winds, the storm has caused damage throughout the Maritimes. Pictures from across the region highlight the destruction brought on by the storm.
Cape Breton
Mainland Nova Scotia
Power lines are pinned underneath a tree in Maitland, N.S. (Courtesy: Stephen Lowe)
A tree landed in a truck bed on Binney Street in the south end of Halifax.
A damaged awning is pictured on Main Street in Antigonish, N.S. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)
A fallen tree just missed this house in New Russell, N.S. (Courtesy: Judy Murray-Mullaney)
New Brunswick
