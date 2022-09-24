In Pictures: Post-tropical storm Fiona batters the Maritimes

Post-tropical storm Fiona landed east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County, between Canso and Guysborough.

With powerful and destructive winds, the storm has caused damage throughout the Maritimes. Pictures from across the region highlight the destruction brought on by the storm.

Cape Breton

Dorchester Street, Sydney, N.S. (Courtesy: Steve Pertus)

The only road in and out of Cape Breton's Cheticamp Island was flooded Saturday morning due to Fiona. (Courtesy: Jessica LeBrun)

Shore Road is pictured underwater near Port Hood, N.S. (Courtesy: Dorothy Nicholson)

Mainland Nova Scotia

People work to drag a fallen tree limb from their street as post tropical storm Fiona causes widespread damage in Halifax on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Arborists use a rake to lift a downed wire to allow machinery to access fallen trees caused by post tropical storm Fiona in Halifax on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

An arborist works to clear fallen trees and downed wires from damage caused by post tropical storm Fiona in Halifax on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

An arborist works to clear fallen trees and downed wires from damage caused by post tropical storm Fiona in Halifax on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

A young boy poses for a photo by a fallen tree in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

An uprooted tree rests against a house in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Police block lanes of traffic as both Halifax harbour bridges were closed in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Waves pound the shore in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Vehicles pass under a fallen tree in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax as post tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the Maritimes on Saturday, September 24, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Power lines are pinned underneath a tree in Maitland, N.S. (Courtesy: Stephen Lowe)

A tree landed in a truck bed on Binney Street in the south end of Halifax.

A damaged awning is pictured on Main Street in Antigonish, N.S. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)

A fallen tree just missed this house in New Russell, N.S. (Courtesy: Judy Murray-Mullaney)

New Brunswick

Richibucto N.B. (Courtesy: Debra LeBlanc-Doiron) Richibucto N.B. (Courtesy: Debra LeBlanc-Doiron)

Cocagne, N.B. (Courtesy: Luc Melanson) Cocagne, N.B. (Courtesy: Luc Melanson)

Cocagne, N.B. (Courtesy: Wendy Baird)