In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes

Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions, participating in local events and touring different communities in all three provinces.

Princess Elizabeth, as she was known at this time, made her first visit to the Maritimes in 1951.

She made her final visit to the region in the summer of 2010, as part of a nine-day Canadian tour.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Canada more than any other Commonwealth country.

She died Thursday at the age of 96.

1964

FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 6, 1964, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Captain G. L. Simpson, as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard, on her arrival at Charlottetown. (AP Photo/FILE)

In this file photo dated Oct. 6, 1964, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Capt. G. L. Simpson, as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard, on her arrival at Charlottetown. (AP Photo/FILE)

1973

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip take part in an ecumenical Church Service during a visit to Prince Edward Island July 1, 1973 (CP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward Island Premier Alex Campbell walk through crowds in downtown Charlottetown July 1, 1973 during opening ceremonies of the Island's Centennial. (CP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the Prince Edward Island Summer games July 2, 1973 during a visit to the western part of the island. (CP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the Prince Edward Island Summer games July 2, 1973 during a visit to the western part of the island. (CP PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth II received a warm greeting from some of the contestants in the Prince Edward Island Summer Games when she arrived to open them July 2, 1973. (CP PHOTO)

1976

Queen Elizabeth displays a warm smile as she stands in the rain during a brief visit to Windsor, N.S., on Wednesday, July 14, 1976. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/staff)

1984

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip drive in an open car after attending ceremonies at Victoria Park in Moncton, N.B., on Sept. 24, 1984. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Queen Elizabeth II was met by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Governor General Jeanne Sauve in Moncton, N.B., after arriving for a two-week visit to Canada, Sept. 24, 1984. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)

Queen Elizabeth II attends a dinner given in her honour by the premier of New Brunswick, Richard Hatfield, in Moncton, N.B., Sept. 25, 1984. (CP PHOTO/Julien LeBourdais)

1994

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his wife Aline, arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his wife Aline, arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she ends her visit to Nova Scotia in Dartmouth, N.S., Aug. 15, 1994. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she ends her visit to Nova Scotia in Dartmouth, N.S., Aug. 15, 1994. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II and her entourage receive a drum greeting during a tour of the Fortress of Louisbourg on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia Aug. 14, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II and her entourage receive a drum greeting during a tour of the Fortress of Louisbourg on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia Aug. 14, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Nova Scotia Premier John Savage, (L), is greeted by Mi'kmaq chiefs as she arrives at the legislature in Halifax, N.S., Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Nova Scotia Premier John Savage, (L), is greeted by Mi'kmaq chiefs as she arrives at the legislature in Halifax, N.S., Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II, assisted by Pam Lunnon of Canadian Heritage, places a stitch on the Fort Anne Heritage Tapestry in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Kerry Doubleday)

Queen Elizabeth II, assisted by Pam Lunnon of Canadian Heritage, places a stitch on the Fort Anne Heritage Tapestry in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Aug. 13, 1994. (CP PHOTO/Kerry Doubleday)

2002

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave goodbye to admirers at the airport in Moncton, N.B. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2002 as they board their plane for the flight to Ottawa. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

Queen Elizabeth inspects the honour guard of the Royal New Brunswick Regiment as she visits Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth shares a laugh with New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord, right, during her visit to Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord, left, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses with some of the members of the Order of New Brunswick, in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II walks with Federal Labour Minister Claudette Bradshaw at the airport in Moncton, N.B. as New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord and his wife, Diane, follos, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

A young girl takes a picture of Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh as they visit Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II talks with a couple holding a large portrait as she visits Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II shares a light moment as she chats with the crowd during her visit to Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

Queen Elizabeth II receives a warm welcome as she arrives in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

2010

Queen Elizabeth, followed by Prince Philip and Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Mayann Francis, walks on the grounds of Government House on Wednesday, June 30, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth, followed by Prince Philip and Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Mayann Francis, walks on the grounds of Government House on Wednesday, June 30, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth, followed by Prince Philip and Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Mayann Francis, walk along the guard of honour as she leaves Government House Wednesday, June 30, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth, followed by Prince Philip and Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Mayann Francis, walk along the guard of honour as she leaves Government House Wednesday, June 30, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth II and Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter watch folk dancers during a cultural performance Tuesday, June 29, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth II and Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter watch folk dancers during a cultural performance Tuesday, June 29, 2010 in Halifax. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand on the bridge aboard HMCS St. John's during an international fleet review in Halifax, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand on the bridge aboard HMCS St. John's during an international fleet review in Halifax, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)