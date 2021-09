ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- As hurricane Larry accelerated towards eastern Newfoundland on Friday, residents were warned to prepare for toppled trees, power outages and property damage caused by gusts that could reach 130 kilometres per hour or more.

Hurricane warnings were is sued for the entire Avalon Peninsula, which includes St. John's.

"There could be some higher gusts in higher areas," Bob Robichaud, a senior meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, said in an interview Friday. "Our confidence is high that the Avalon is the bull's-eye for the strongest winds."

The storm was expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday somewhere along the coast of Placentia Bay, the large body of water that separates the southern Avalon from the rest of the island.

"It will be a very fast-moving storm," Robichaud told a news conference Friday. "The main concern is the strong winds, potentially very damaging winds, and also those waves and potential storm surge along the south coast of the island."

The wind should start picking up around 9 p.m. local time, Robichaud said.

The predicted track of the storm shifted west in the last few days, he said. That means most of the Avalon will be on the right side of the storm, which is where the most powerful winds are generated.

In St. John's, federal election campaign volunteers were scrambling to dismantle candidates' signs as the storm closed in. Amanda Will, campaign manager for NDP candidate Mary Shortall, said her team has been taking down signs for days in case they become projectiles in the high winds.

"There's hundreds of signs on people's lawns," she said in an interview Friday. "They've been flying out fast and furious, but we don't want them to be flying fast and furious!"

In St. John's, many grocery store shelves were bare after people stocked up in case of a few days without power. On social media, people shared pictures of their barbecues strapped to their porches, as well as reminders to charge phones.

Larry was expected to enter Canadian offshore territory as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds up to 140 km/h, but those winds were expected to diminish as the storm moves over colder water near Newfoundland's southern coastline.

The provincial government issued a statement saying residents should prepare a basic emergency kit to sustain them for at least 72 hours. The kit should have food, water, batteries, a portable radio and prescription medications.

Meanwhile, tropical storm warnings were issued for the rest of the eastern half of the province, where gusts up to 110 km/h are expected over exposed areas.

As well, storm surge warnings were in effect for the southern Avalon and the Burin and Connaigre peninsulas, where maximum wave heights could reach 14 metres close to shore. The latest forecast models indicate the hurricane will transition to a post-tropical storm, but it could retain much of its strength as it dumps up to 50 millimetres of rain on the area.

Coastal flooding is possible in the town of Placentia, which is on the eastern side of the sprawling bay, the centre warned.

While some heavy downpours are expected, Larry isn't expect to pose much of a threat when it comes to precipitation.

In 2010, hurricane Igor trudged across eastern Newfoundland, dumping 232 millimetres of rain in some areas. The resulting flooding forced some towns to declare states of emergency as they were isolated by overflowing rivers and washed out roads.

On Sept. 11, 2012, post-tropical storm Leslie shredded power lines and tore off roofs across a wide swath of the Avalon Peninsula. That storm produced winds of 137 km/h. "That's certainly in the ballpark of what we're talking about with Larry," Robichaud said in an interview.

The province's Public Safety Department issued a statement Friday warning of pounding surf along southern coastlines.

"There is potential for damage to coastal infrastructure from storm surge and residents should avoid coastal areas if at all possible," the statement said. "Conditions may be hazardous and emergency officials advise the public to use extreme caution."

In the event of a blackout, the province asked people to use flashlights instead of candles and to refrain from using a gas range, stove or oven to heat a home.

"You should use extra layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm," the statement said, adding that electric generators should not be used inside of any structure, including garages and sheds.

Larry was expected to have little impact on the Maritimes. Large ocean swells spread along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Friday, but the storm did not come any closer than 350 kilometres offshore.

"Today is the statistical peak of hurricane season," Robichaud said. "We still have half the season to go."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

-- With files from Michael MacDonald in Halifax