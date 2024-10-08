Injuries sustained by man during N.S. RCMP 'interaction' were self-inflicted: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it has terminated an investigation into a man’s serious injuries following an "interaction" with RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S.

Lunenburg RCMP responded to a home in connection with an alleged armed man who was in distress and causing damage to his property on May 16.

When officers arrived, the man had caused serious injuries to himself and continued this behaviour, according to a news release from SiRT.

The man, who SiRT says was in an agitated state, allegedly threw an object at one of the officers, who then discharged his Taser.

SiRT says the male was arrested.

Following a preliminary investigation, SiRT says it learned the serious injuries to the man were self-inflicted and not a result of the actions of a police officer.

SiRT's director, Erin Nauss, says the incident no longer meets their mandate. The investigation has been terminated and the file has been closed.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

