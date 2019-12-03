Inmate in hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault at N.S. jail
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 8:53AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 8:56AM AST
The Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility yard is seen in Dartmouth on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- An inmate is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the jail at 8 p.m. Monday.
Police say the 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.