HALIFAX -- An inmate is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the jail at 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.