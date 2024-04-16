Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes

An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a history of violent crimes and escaping custody.

In a news release sent Sunday, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) stated inmate Jermaine Browne was not accounted for at the minimum-security unit of the penitentiary around 8:35 p.m.

Browne was recaptured in the community without incident around 10 p.m., the New Brunswick RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Monday.

Previous criminal history

On Tuesday, CSC confirmed Browne is also known as Jermaine Carvery.

Carvery was sentenced by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in 2013 for attempted murder, robbery and forcible confinement for four robberies that totalled close to $500,000 in cash and goods.

Carvery was involved in robberies at a Costco in Halifax in 2004, a TRA Cash and Carry in Truro, Chrissy's Trading Post in Hammonds Plains and at Direct Cash in Dartmouth in 2006.

All of the robberies in Nova Scotia involved Carvery, who acted with one or more accomplices, holding employees hostage with weapons.

At the Costco robbery, the perpetrators bound and in some cases duct taped the eyes of roughly 40 employees over a period of two and a half hours.

At the time, the Crown prosecution compared the robbery scene to a Hollywood movie.

Carvery escaped custody in Halifax in April, 2008 and was arrested two months later at a hotel in Niagara Falls, Ont.

He had escaped after freeing himself from double-locked leg shackles and bolted from two corrections officers in Halifax as he arrived at hospital for day surgery.

Most recent escape attempt

CSC spokesperson Sophia Doiron said when the inmate was not accounted for on Saturday, the RCMP was contacted immediately.

Police say they were able to locate and arrest Carvery in the community without incident on Saturday night.

When an offender is recaptured, Doiron says a new risk assessment is carried out ensuring they continue to be placed in an institution with an appropriate security level.

"This inmate’s Warrant Expiry Date is July 25, 2050. However, this may be subject to change as the escape could result in new criminal charges," said Doiron in an email to CTV News.

Carvery's sentence began on Nov. 26, 2008 and he had been in CSC custody since that time.

Doiron said CSC assesses all inmates on a regular basis to ensure they are placed at the appropriate security level.

When considering the transfer of inmates to lower-security level facilities, CSC says it takes into account progress made in addressing needs identified in the inmate’s correctional plan.

That plan outlines what inmates must do to address the factors that led to their criminal behaviour.

"Only those offenders who are assessed as having a low risk to public safety can be placed in a minimum-security institution," said Doiron.

