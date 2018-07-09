

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say an inmate who escaped from a New Brunswick jail is back behind bars after being arrested in Quebec.

Police say 38-year-old Kevin Beaulieu escaped from the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., Saturday morning.

Police say Beaulieu fled the jail on foot after jumping the fence.

Police and the RCMP Police Dog Services patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.

They were also asking the public to keep an eye out.

The RCMP says police officers from the Surete du Quebec arrested Beaulieu in Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande, Que. – located about 35 kilometres northwest of Saint-Hilaire - on Sunday.

Police confirm Beaulieu is back in custody.