Inquest into death of N.B. man makes residential construction site recommendations

Jurors at a coroner’s inquest into the workplace death of a New Brunswick man have released their recommendations.

The five-member jury heard from eight witnesses at the inquest, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday in Fredericton.

Daniel Moore died on July 10, 2021, after falling off a roof while at work, according to the province.

The inquest found his death was the result of an accident.

The jury made the following recommendations to improve safety at residential construction sites:

All job sites should have one licensed carpenter on site.

All job sites should have one worker trained in first aid.

Building permits for new home construction must be associated with a licensed carpenter.

Members of the Canadian Home Builders Association of New Brunswick should take refresher safety courses every one to two years.

Roof trusses should be assembled on the ground whenever possible.

In rafters, any strapping used as temporary connectors between trusses should be 2x4.

The height for equipment designed to stop falls should be less than three metres when over concrete; three metres is fine over plywood floors.

More random inspections by building inspectors should be done.

The province says New Brunswick’s chief coroner will send the recommendations to the appropriate agencies for consideration and response. The response will be included in the chief coroner’s annual report for 2023.

