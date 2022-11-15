'Insult' to francophones: N.B. groups demand Austin resign from language committee

Kris Austin, MLA and leader of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray Kris Austin, MLA and leader of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times

An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island