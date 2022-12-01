Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, a peak gust was recorded at 92 kilometres per hour, and the wind was even stronger in parts of Cape Breton, with gusts reaching 107 km/h at the Eskasoni First Nation and 103 km/h at Grand Etang.
Environment Canada has lifted most of its warnings in the Maritimes, but a wind warning remains in effect for Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County. The agency says high winds are expected to continue into the afternoon in the area, with maximum gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.
OUTAGES
More than 37,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were off the grid as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday. That number was down from 86,000 outages early Thursday morning.
Nova Scotia Power activated its emergency operations centre at 8 a.m. The utility says crews are working to restore power, noting some areas experienced winds over 100 kilometres per hour.
“Our crews have been in the field overnight restoring power to those impacted by the high winds and rain,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, in a statement.
“We have over 300 field workers restoring power for customers across the province.”
The utility says the strong winds may slow down restoration efforts, as crews will stop working when winds reach 80 kilometres per hour as a safety precaution.
Nova Scotia Power customers can check the outage map for updates and estimated restoration times. Customers who don’t see their area on the outage map can report it online or by calling 1-877-428-6004.
NB Power was reporting scattered outages affecting more than 5,300 customers in New Brunswick as of 11:45 a.m., with most outages recorded in the Moncton, Fredericton and St. Stephen areas. That number was down from 7,000 customers just before 9 a.m.
“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore impacted customers,” NB Power tweeted Thursday morning. “We will keep you informed as we know more and appreciate your patience.”
Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting 4,400 customers on Prince Edward Island as of 11:45 a.m., down from 8,000 customers just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
“We are experiencing scattered outages in various communities this morning,” tweeted Maritime Electric. “Crews are out working to restore power.”
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The power outages prompted school closures in all three provinces Thursday.
In Nova Scotia, all schools are closed in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education. There are some school closures in all other regional centres for education, except for Tri-County, where all schools remain open.
In New Brunswick, some schools are closed in the Anglophone West, South and East school districts.
Public schools on Prince Edward Island delayed opening by one hour Thursday morning. Three schools -- Englewood, Mount Stewart Consolidated and Donagh Regional -- remain closed for the day due to power outages.
With files from The Canadian Press
