HALIFAX -- International students can begin returning to post-secondary schools in Nova Scotia next month.

The Nova Scotia government says almost two dozen institutions in the province are ready to welcome international students back to campus, with additional COVID-19 precautions in place.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada maintains a list of designated learning institutions approved by their province or territory to receive international students. Nova Scotia schools are expected to be on its next updated list, which will be published on Nov. 3.

Health officials have been working with designated post-secondary schools to prepare for the students’ arrival. International students are expected to begin arriving over the next few months, starting in early November.

The province says there are strict public health protocols in place:

International students must quarantine for 14 days.

Designated learning institutions must have oversight responsibility for international students during their quarantine, whether on or off-campus.

Institutions must provide or arrange quarantine accommodations and suitable transportation for international students from the airport.

Institutions must ensure meals and other supports are provided to the students during their quarantine period.

Institutions must provide students with information on health and travel requirements before they arrive in Canada to ensure they are fully prepared to meet the requirements.

International students arriving from outside the Atlantic Bubble must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-In form prior to their arrival.

Students can quarantine in a residence on campus or off campus in a hotel or another location that meets the necessary requirements, as arranged by their institution.

The provincial government says more than 12,000 international students from more than 150 countries attended post-secondary schools in Nova Scotia last year.