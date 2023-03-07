Investigation into smuggled weapons leads to Lower Sackville, N.S., man: CBSA

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation looking into smuggled weaponry in Halifax has led to a slew of charges for a Lower Sackville, N.S., man.

The investigation began in December 2022 after officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto intercepted a shipment of 10 prohibited centrifugal knives slated to be shipped to an address in Lower Sackville.

On Jan. 25, investigators arrested 42-year-old Steven Lynn Rowntree for allegedly smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada. Police say at the time of Rowntree’s arrest, he was carrying a restricted handgun and loaded magazine. Both items were seized by law enforcement.

After the arrest, CBSA officers and Halifax District RCMP executed a search warrant at Rowntree’s home, where they found and seized numerous firearms and devices, including:

six handguns

one double barrel shotgun receiver

nine rifles

one shotgun

one crossbow

10 overcapacity magazines

hard plated body armour with camouflage carrier

military grade rifle scope

night vision scope

various rounds of ammunition

shotgun barrels

gun parts including pistol grips, rail handle, butt stocks, and fore grips

On Jan. 26, Rowntree was charged with the following offences:

careless handling of a firearm

two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm

nine counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited devices

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

nine counts of possession of prohibited firearms knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession at unauthorized place

unauthorized possession in motor vehicle

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

On Jan. 27, he appeared in Dartmouth provincial court where he was released on conditions. Rowntree is set to return to court on April 5.

The CBSA says an investigation related to offences under the Customs Act remains active.