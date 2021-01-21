Advertisement
Irving Oil lays off 60 workers at Saint John refinery
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 11:01PM AST
Storage tanks are seen at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., in this August 2013 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX -- About 60 employees are losing their jobs at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B.
The company said that it's been forced to reduce the workforce because of COVID-19.
In a statement, Irving says the pandemic has had an "extreme and serious impact in the industry," decreasing demand for transport fuel and other refinery products.
Earlier this year, the company reduced its contract workforce by three-quarters.