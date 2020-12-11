SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- As one health zone in New Brunswick transitions to the orange phase, Saint John is moving to yellow.

Business is back to some semblance of normal for co-owners Pamela Wheaton and Mishelle Carson-Roy, with up to 10 customers now allowed in their shop.

"It definitely feels like there's a lift in energy in the city and obviously for business it feels really good to be able to interact with customers a little bit more normally," said Wheaton.

The Saint John region went to the orange level of pandemic restrictions about three weeks ago, but public health announced Thursday that it would be making the switch saying cases here have slowed down, compliance is up, and a backlog in testing has been dealt with.

"While the outbreak is not completely over, and we have not eradicated all the cases of COVID-19 in the Saint John area, the situation has improved and all the cases to date have been linked to each other," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

A super-spreader event, held on the same November night at two unnamed venues in Saint John, was the source of some 60 cases in the region.

Some businesses decided on their own to temporarily shut their doors.

"Once we heard about the orange phase we really looked at what was happening and how close it was to us and we decided it was important to do our part to keep all of our customers safe," Carson-Roy said.

The yellow phase also means the end of the single household bubble and that gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed indoors.

"My wife's family is pretty big and we've had a tough time the last few weeks," said Saint John Coun. Gary Sullivan."We're all in Saint John and we're used to seeing each other and hugging and getting together regularly."

A welcome change for those hoping to be able to shop local and spend the holidays with loved ones.