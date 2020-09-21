HALIFAX -- Court documents released by a judge's order Monday contain more details surrounding the horrific mass killings that took place in Nova Scotia's Colchester County this past April, including what an injured RCMP officer witnessed as he was approached and shot by the gunman.

Twenty-two people died in the shooting rampage that occurred over more than 13 hours on April 18 and 19. One of the people shot was also pregnant at the time of her death.

A series of search warrants and other documents released Monday include a statement given by Const. Chad Morrison of the Nova Scotia RCMP. Morrison was shot and injured during the massive manhunt for Gabriel Wortman, who was dressed as a police officer and driving a mock RCMP car at the time of his crimes.

In the statement, taken April 21, Morrison tells one of the investigators that he heard a call for assistance on the radio that Sunday.

He heard Const. Heidi Stevenson respond that she would meet him at his position where he was parked near the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

Shortly after that, he saw a Taurus coming in his direction, and wondered whether it might be the suspect. He radioed Stevenson, who "said that it was her."

Morrison then says he moved his police vehicle to be in a better position to speak to her when she arrived to face Highway 2 near a stop sign. He then noted the approaching marked vehicle had a push bar and "it made him pause," but otherwise there wasn't anything different about the car.

But as the vehicle got closer, he saw it was a man driving, not Stevenson. In his statement, Morrison reports the suspect "looked to have a melancholy expression" as he turned in front of him, then had a "grit" look on his face as he began to raise his firearm.

Morrison says the shooter started firing at him, describing that there were three or four shots and "it happened in a split second."

The statement then goes on to describe how Morrison "floored it" and sped to the EHS station in Milford, where he radioed for help.

It was during this time he heard on the radio that Stevenson had been shot. She died of her injuries.

According to the documents, an ambulance then arrived at the EHS station, and Morrison was taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., for treatment.

It is noted in the documents by a redacted source that "the hard body armor worn by Morrison stopped the bullet from entering his chest/abdomen."

The documents also contain information about where the shooter obtained his decommissioned police vehicles and some of the accessories he used to create his replicas.

According to the documents, the shooter purchased several old police cars by credit card from GCSurplus Ottawa, which is operated by Public Services and Procurement Canada. The purchases were made in August and September of 2019.

Wortman was killed by an RCMP officer when he was spotted getting gas at a station in Enfield, N.S.

This is a developing story. More to come.