'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office

Susan Holt was officially sworn-in as New Brunswick’s 35th premier Saturday afternoon.

Holt, the province’s first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.

A reception with an Indigenous drum circle was then held next door at the Fredericton Convention Centre.

The Liberals won a majority government in the provincial election on Oct. 21, returning the party to power for the first time since 2018.

After the roughly 75 minute ceremony, Premier Holt spoke to reporters on the steps of the legislature.

Holt was asked why she thought voters overwhelmingly supported her party in last month’s election.

“New Brunswickers want to come together. We are not a divided province. They saw our message of positivity and hope and a really balanced approach to deliver a fiscally responsible government that’s going to improve health care services. We were focused on New Brunswicker’s priorities,” said Holt.

Susan Holt takes part in a media scrum after the swearing-in ceremony. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Holt said the last 12 days since the election have been incredible.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to serve the province that I love and people have responded and expressed to us the hope that they’re placing in our team. The hope that they’re feeling for our province and its future,” said Holt. “It has been the best days of my life.’

Holt and her cabinet then made the short walk to the Fredericton Convention Centre for the Indigenous ceremony in front of hundreds of supporters.

‘’We are ready to get to work for you. We are going to follow through on the commitments that we made,’ said Holt. “We are going to make your life more affordable. We are going to take 10 per cent off your power bills. we are going to put a rent cap in place.”

Health Minister Dr. John Dornan said he’ll be meeting with cabinet and the deputy minister of health to try and figure out the best way to improve the province’s health care system.

“We have a mandate. New Brunswicker’s have told us very clear things that they want sooner than later. They don’t want us to take three or four years to do it,’ said Dornan. “We’ll start looking at that Monday morning.”

Rob McKee, the minister of justice, attorney general, and minister responsible for addictions and mental health services said he believes the Liberals were successful in the election because the Conservatives ran an “American-style” of politics during the campaign.

“The decisiveness. The way that they’ve alienated groups over the last six years of their mandate. New Brunswicker’s are looking for hope. They’re looking for a government that is going to listen to their concerns and treat them with respect,” said McKee.

Holt and her cabinet will meet on Monday.

The full list of executive council members sworn-in on Saturday are:

Susan Holt – premier, president of the Executive Council, minister responsible for official languages

René Legacy – deputy premier, minister of Finance and Treasury Board, minister responsible for energy, minister responsible for the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Rob McKee – minister of Justice, attorney general, minister responsible for addictions and mental health services

Dr. John Dornan – minister of health

Claire Johnson – minister of education and early childhood development

Keith Chiasson – minister of Indigenous Affairs

Cindy Miles – minister of social development, minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation

Chuck Chiasson – minister of transportation and infrastructure

Gilles LePage – minister of environment and climate Change, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Aaron Kennedy – minister of local government, minister responsible for Service New Brunswick

Isabelle Thériault – minister of tourism, heritage and culture

Robert Gauvin – minister of public safety, minister responsible for la Francophonie

Alyson Townsend – minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, minister responsible for the Research and Productivity Council, minister responsible for the Regulatory Accountability and Reporting Act

John Herron – minister of natural resources

Pat Finnigan – minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries

Lyne Chantal Boudreau – minister responsible for seniors, minister responsible for women’s equality

Jean-Claude D’Amours – minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, minister responsible for immigration, minister responsible for Military Affairs

David Hickey – minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

Luke Randall – minister responsible for Opportunities NB, minister responsible for economic development and small business, minister responsible for NB Liquor and Cannabis NB

