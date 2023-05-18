'It's been a pretty crazy eight months': Seaside restaurant rebuilt after post-tropical storm Fiona

Rob Taylor is having a hard time containing his excitement these days, but he wasn't very happy last fall.

The Sandbar, a popular restaurant on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf, was heavily damaged by Fiona on Sept. 24, 2022.

A brand-new, hurricane resistant restaurant is almost complete. Just in time for the tourist season.

Taylor said he wasn’t expecting the worst when he made his way to the wharf to check on the damage the day of the storm.

“There was hardly any rain in Dieppe, so when we were driving out I thought it would be a quick mop and close up for the winter. We showed up and the building had toppled over and we weren't exactly sure what was going to happen. It's been a pretty crazy eight months,” said Taylor.

The small business owner has taken steps to avoid another rebuild.

The new restaurant has been built to the same construction standards used in Florida.

“I'll be a little nervous for that next hurricane coming, but I feel quite confident we should be through this. Knock on wood,” said Taylor.

The last hurricane also caused extensive damage to the wharf, including the access road which cost $1.2 million to repair.

The fuel tanks and gas bar booth had to be replaced too, among other things.

Pointe-du-Chêne Harbour Authority general manager Victor Cormier said they consulted with engineers to make sure all repairs were done to the highest standards.

“We want to make sure any future storms, there might be a bit of damage, but hopefully not have the same level that Fiona did to us,” said Cormier.

Cormier estimates the total cost in damages is around $3 million and he’s applied for federal funding.

The repairs have been paid for by reserves that had been set aside, but that money is dwindling.

"Success leaves clues so we're going to do it exactly the way that the past has shown us that it does work, so we're going to follow that trend,” said Cormier.

Taylor has also applied for federal funding.

Both men say the wharf is one of the top tourist attractions in the Maritimes with over 250,000 visitors a year.

“It's a gathering place,” said Cormier. “It's a place where people want to meet. Maybe a little bit of gossip and all kinds of stuff like that. It's the place to be in the summer.”

Taylor calls the wharf a unique spot.

“There's nothing like it, in my opinion, in the Maritimes,” said Taylor. “The closest to it would maybe be the Halifax waterfront, but even then it’s different. We’re so lucky to have it.”

Taylor had hoped to be open this weekend, but he's not quite ready. The grand opening will be next Friday.

As for the wharf, they had also hoped to be open for the long weekend, but weather and some other issues have pushed that back until next Friday.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our regional page.