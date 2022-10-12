'It's for a good cause': AIDS Coalition of N.S. looking for knitters for Red Scarf Project

The AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia is gearing up for the return of the Red Scarf Project, which is taking place for the second year in a row in the region.

The project is meant to raise awareness of World AIDS Day, HIV/AIDS, and U=U. For the project, red scarves are tied to the fences surrounding Halifax's Public Gardens, to be taken by anyone who may need one.

"HIV and AIDS are still very much things that affect people right here in this province," said Jordan Parker, the fund development co-ordinator.

Parker says, not only is there a stigma that continues surrounding the topic of HIV and AIDS, but many aren't aware that it's still around.

"I mean... we're just coming out of a week where the Department of Health announced an outbreak and we're not entirely surprised," he said. "It was two years without testing because of COVID, but there's still a little bit of people either forgetting that it's still a thing or not understanding how far we've come."

"It's so funny because the medications have come so far, but some of our thoughts about HIV and AIDS just haven't really evolved."

This year, the coalition has put out a call for knitters to help make the scarves.

"Last year we went to the Public Gardens and we had close to 150 scarves," said Parker. "And surprisingly, 150 scarves only covers two sides of the gardens, so we actually want 300 this year. And we would love people to call us, get involved, get knitting. It's really, really exciting, it's for a good cause and we make sure that these scarves go to people who need them."

(Source: acns.ns.ca)

Anyone interested in knitting scarves, or are hoping to drop off finished scarves, can contact Parker at fund@acns.ns.ca or by calling 902-240-7384.

Parker says, not only are they looking for knitters and scarves, but the coalition is always in need of donations and volunteers.

"It doesn't take a special time of year to donate or volunteer with us if you don't have the money. We need help all the time," said Parker. "We're just getting back to a cycle where we can actually do events, we can go dancing. You know, I've got a lot of great things coming up where I could use some volunteers for."

Although it's not a "hard deadline," Parker is hoping to collect all 300 scarves by Nov. 25.

"Just so I can count, make sure we have everything that we need and if the staff has to put a couple together, I'd like to know how many," he said.

World AIDS Day is Dec. 1.