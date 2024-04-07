'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation

It was a day Sebastian Bobra and his entire family will never forget.

Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian's Make-A-Wish surprise event.

The six-year-old, and his three siblings, live with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that has an effect on the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

Sebastian was greeted with cheers by all in attendance when he arrived to the main entrance of the station.

He and his family then went inside to participate in a Mario-Kart-themed adventure.

Sebastian, his seven-year-old sister Winnifred, and three-year-old twin brothers, Sullivan and Benjamin, raced through the course in homemade go-karts.

After that, Brittney Cousins of Make-A-Wish Canada announced to the four kids they would all be travelling to southern California to visit Super Nintendo World, which was Sebastian's wish.

Sebastian was overjoyed when he found out he would be going to Universal Studios Hollywood with his whole family.

The kids of the Bobra family react to their gift at the Amherst Train Station in Amherst, N.S. (CTV/Derek Haggett)His parents were overwhelmed by all the support from the community.

"It's everything," said Stephen Bobra. "It's hard to keep it together to tell you the truth. It's quite something. I'm very proud of everybody in Amherst, fire and the police, everybody. Family and friends that are here, it's just amazing."

Sebastian's mother, Chelsea Bobra, said her kids didn't know the extent of the surprise they were receiving.

"Not to this level, no. They were very surprised," said. Chelsea. "It's amazing to be part of a community that would celebrate our family so much."

The Make-A-Wish foundation provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Cousins said the organization granted almost 1,400 wishes to Canadian children last year.

"It's a pretty impactful program and it's a very important part of their medical journey. It gives them hope, it gives them something to look forward to," said Cousins.

The program is for children with critical illnesses, not ones who are necessarily terminally ill.

"For a kid with a critical illness, it is something that can be life-threatening in the moment, but it's more just something that's difficult. It's robbed them of their childhood," said Brittney. "So when you give them back a wish, it kind of restores those elements of childhood."

Chelsea said all of her kids are doing pretty well right now.

"Their health is stable, but they have to do many hours of treatments every day to stay healthy and continue to be able to do everything else that other kids can do," said Chelsea.

All of the Bobra children got to see the vehicles of the first-responders up close and posed for pictures with the police officers and firefighters afterwards.

They even got to meet Rocky, Amherst's first canine therapy dog.

Amherst Fire Department chief, Gregory Jones, said at least a third of the firefighters were on hand.

"Most of our department are volunteers so they've come in today to be part of this and make sure they were her to make a special moment," said Jones.

When the event was wrapping up, Sebastian was asked what he was looking forward to the most about his visit to Super Nintendo World.

"Ah, hmm, the Mario things!" said the six-year-old.

Sebastian won't have to wait long to see his wish become a reality, as the family is leaving for Los Angeles in a just few days.

