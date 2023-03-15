'It's really not about the revenue': HRM hikes parking rates to increase turnover
The price to park is increasing in Halifax with residential parking permits and others going up.
Victoria Horne, Halifax Regional Municipality’s parking services director, says there has been higher demand over the last couple of years,
“Especially at the tail end of [COVID-19] toward the need for commuter parking permits and also residential parking permits across the peninsula,” said Horne in an interview with CTV News.
The fee increases are as follows:
- Annual parking permit fees will increase from $40/year to $75/year.
- Residents can purchase a second annual parking permit for $175/year.
- Annual visitor parking permits will shift to pay-per-use: $15 for one day, $25 for two days and $35 for seven days.
- Carshare vehicles will be able to park at any on-street paid parking location.
- Commuter permits will see price increases or price decreases, depending on the zone. Student commuter permits will change from a flat rate of $35/month to a $10/month discount off the regular zone price.
- All permits will shift to a digital format, removing the need for replacement fees.
Horne says a commuter permit is good for the month it is issued, a residential permit is good for a calendar year, and the length of a visitor permit depends on how long the buyer wants it for.
“They can purchase it by the day, two days or a week,” said Horne.
She says the changes are designed to streamline the purchase process and increase flexibility and efficiencies and that the fee increases are not a cash grab by the city.
“Early estimates suggest, that based on the current demand, it’s going to generate roughly $80,000 in revenue,” said Horne.
“It’s really not about the revenue for the municipality. It’s about ensuring that there is appropriate turnover and use when it’s needed.”
But some business leaders say they aren’t on board. Some say they’re concerned fee hikes could discourage some people from living or visiting the downtown core.
“For us, as a business association, that’s trying to build a 15-minute complete, inclusive community where you can shop, work and live downtown, it’s to me, a very steep increase,” says Sue Uteck, president of the Spring Garden Road Business Association.
All permits are also switching to a digital format, which means no more replacement fees. All current parking permits are good until they expire. The new parking permit fee increase is coming to effect on April 1, 2023.
