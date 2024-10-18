'It's really respectful': Moncton students place flags next to veterans' graves
A new tradition that honours veterans and educates young students continued at a Moncton cemetery Friday.
For the second straight year, dozens of Sunny Brae students marched from their school to the Elmwwod Cemetery to pay their respects.
Each child given a handful of Canadian flags to place next to the headstone of a veteran buried there.
Cemetery president Jim Rogers said groups of children would partner with a veterann and using a map they find the graves of those who served.
“I think it’s very important for the kids to know that people gave their lives for their freedom,” said Rogers.
There’s 735 veterans who have been laid to rest at Elmwood.
Many returned home after their war and lived full lives, but some did not.
“I think it’s nice that we’re planting flags to remember them by,” said Grade 8 student Julia Vautour. “I think it’s really respectful that we do so.”
“I think it’s a good experience,” said Grade 8 student Kaelyn Kowerchuk. “I like to do it because it’s just to remember them.”
The poppy campaign begins in one week and will keep veterans in the Greater Moncton area busy, so the event was held on Friday.
It’s a chance to educate kids on what they should know about the soldiers and their sacrifice.
“I think it’s good that we’re remembering them,” said Grade 7 student Trinity Dunfield. “I think that they would have appreciated this.”
Jim Rogers has family buried at Elmwood, family who served overseas.
His father landed at Juno Beach during the Second World War and helped liberate the Netherlands.
He still fondly remembers Dutch children coming up to his dad during a trip to Europe 20 years ago.
“They would come up at six or seven-years-old to my father and thank them for their freedom,” said Rogers. “It’s heartwarming.”
Freedom is something Rogers hopes the kids from Sunny Brae School don’t take for granted.
For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Cuba's power grid fails, plunging country into darkness
Cuba's national electrical grid shut down on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed, Cuba's energy ministry said, plunging the entire country into a blackout.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Trump compares jailed U.S. Capitol rioters to Japanese internment during Second World War
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday compared the people jailed on charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to the more than 120,000 people of Japanese origin incarcerated on U.S. soil during World War II.
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
'Just unbelievable': Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
Tobacco settlement will not protect future generations from addiction: advocates
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
-
Five suspects arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Vaughan
Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.
-
Stacy Clarke appeals 'excessive' and 'harsh' demotion for role in officer cheating scandal
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
Calgary
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
-
Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach blamed on ransomware
The Calgary Public Library said its technology services are still out at all its locations, but officials have placed blame for the problem on a recent ransomware attack.
-
Investigation underway after early Friday robbery in Huntington Hills
An investigation is underway after a robbery that took place early Friday morning in Huntington Hills.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Safe containing cash, tablets, payment machine stolen from Edmonton animal adoption centre
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society North Haven Adoption Centre was robbed during business hours on Wednesday.
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Montreal
-
SAQ launches surprise strike on a Friday afternoon
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
-
Woman in her 40s in critical condition after being hit by vehicle Montreal
Police say a woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Quebec to cull nearly 300 deer in 2 national parks this winter
Quebec’s parks management agency (SEPAQ) plans to shoot 287 deer in parks south of Montreal as part of its plan to control animal populations and protect biodivesity.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
London
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
Serious collision in West Perth, Air Ornge on the scene
Perth OPP have called Air Ornge to the site of a serious collision on Perth Line 55 this afternoon.
-
Expect traffic delays in the city’s east end next week
Starting Monday morning, Highbury Avenue will shut down at Florence Street so CN Rail crews can repair the tracks.
Barrie
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras have moved: Here's where you'll find them
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision with train in Bracebridge
One person has died following a collision with a train in Bracebridge Thursday evening.
-
Victim's family addresses driver guilty of fatal crash with emotional statements
A man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2021 heard from the victim’s family in a Barrie courtroom on Friday ahead of his sentencing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northwestern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northwestern Ontario.
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Last chance to see the 'comet of the century'
The “comet of the century” will still be visible for another few days in North America.
-
Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
Windsor
-
Chatham doctor charged with sex-related offences involving minor
A Chatham-Kent doctor is facing several sex-related charges involving a minor.
-
Second suspect wanted in break-and-enter investigation
A second suspect is wanted in connection to a commercial break-and-enter investigation.
-
Windsor-Essex partnering to improve mental health supports for international agricultural workers
Mental health supports for international agricultural workers is set to be improved through an investment from the federal and provincial governments.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
-
Manitoba premier says he will look at revealing more travel expenses
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will look at releasing more information about government travel expenses, which would bring his province in line with some other jurisdictions.
-
Fiery crash on Trans-Canada Highway involving semi kills 1: RCMP
One person is dead following a fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Tache Friday morning.
Regina
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff critiques city spending in new financial platform
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
-
Police seek assault suspect with sleeve of 'Simpsons' tattoos in Surrey, B.C.
Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying a suspect with "distinct tattoos" on his right arm.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks
An atmospheric river weather system has hit much of coastal British Columbia, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the risk of flooding.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.