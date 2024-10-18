'It's really respectful': Moncton students place flags next to veterans' graves

A new tradition that honours veterans and educates young students continued at a Moncton cemetery Friday.

For the second straight year, dozens of Sunny Brae students marched from their school to the Elmwwod Cemetery to pay their respects.

Each child given a handful of Canadian flags to place next to the headstone of a veteran buried there.

Cemetery president Jim Rogers said groups of children would partner with a veterann and using a map they find the graves of those who served.

“I think it’s very important for the kids to know that people gave their lives for their freedom,” said Rogers.

There’s 735 veterans who have been laid to rest at Elmwood.

Many returned home after their war and lived full lives, but some did not.

“I think it’s nice that we’re planting flags to remember them by,” said Grade 8 student Julia Vautour. “I think it’s really respectful that we do so.”

“I think it’s a good experience,” said Grade 8 student Kaelyn Kowerchuk. “I like to do it because it’s just to remember them.”

The poppy campaign begins in one week and will keep veterans in the Greater Moncton area busy, so the event was held on Friday.

It’s a chance to educate kids on what they should know about the soldiers and their sacrifice.

“I think it’s good that we’re remembering them,” said Grade 7 student Trinity Dunfield. “I think that they would have appreciated this.”

Jim Rogers has family buried at Elmwood, family who served overseas.

His father landed at Juno Beach during the Second World War and helped liberate the Netherlands.

He still fondly remembers Dutch children coming up to his dad during a trip to Europe 20 years ago.

“They would come up at six or seven-years-old to my father and thank them for their freedom,” said Rogers. “It’s heartwarming.”

Freedom is something Rogers hopes the kids from Sunny Brae School don’t take for granted.

