"It’s sad that this is another weekend lost": Fire marshal order keeps patios shut down along Saint John boardwalk

Patio dining and drinks remain off the menu for restaurants along Saint John’s waterfront boardwalk.

Thursday’s shut down order from the provincial fire marshal is still in effect.

The Market Square restaurants continue to serve customers inside, but the loss of patio patrons is being felt.

“It’s sad that this is another weekend lost,” says Jesse Vergen, owner of the Saint John Ale House. “We’re in the restaurant industry, we’re all about hustle.”

The patio, which has been part of boardwalk construction for the past three years, just re-opened on June 1.

The fire marshal hasn’t offered a full explanation for why it ordered the shut down on Thursday, or when it might be rescinded. Public Safety Minister Kris Austin wasn’t made available for comment on Friday.

According to the City of Saint John, the boardwalk patio space was inspected and approved to open by the Saint John Fire prevention office which was acting on behalf of the provincial fire marshal’s office.

The city says work on the patio’s exterior fire suppression and alarm system is ongoing

Saint John city councillor David Hickey says a contingency plan having security monitor for fire 24/7 was in effect until the shut down order was issued.

“This is the plan that was authorized by municipal fire marshals, this is a plan that was worked on with our team, and it was one that we weren’t able to get across the line with the provincial government which is disappointing,” says Hickey.

