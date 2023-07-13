'It’s validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
“It’s validating, it’s validating to my clients who for a long time felt that their experiences wouldn’t be believed and they would be forced to suffer in silence,” Mike Dull said.
The class action lawsuit against Nova Scotia, the operator of the youth detention facility, began in 2019. The suit alleges a swim instructor at the centre committed acts including sexual interference, inappropriate touching, and sexual assault, between 1988 and 2017.
Wednesday, the Nova Scotia RCMP announced a hotline as part of its investigation into allegations of sexual assault during that time period at the centre, though it did not give any information about any potential suspects.
No charges have been laid, but the RCMP say “Operation Headwind” has taken statements from 70 men who said they were allegedly sexually assaulted while staying at the centre as adolescents.
Police also said, based on their investigation so far, they believe there may be more than 200 alleged victims in total.
Dull said that number does not surprise him.
“I have spoken with approximately 200 individuals, separate individuals, all of whom have made allegations that range from… sexual interference to quite severe sexual abuse, so those numbers are not surprising to me at all.”
“And unfortunately, what we know about childhood sexual abuse where there is a predator in an institution is that it doesn’t end with one,” he said.
“This particular alleged abuser worked there for decades and had access to many vulnerable youths in a closed facility,” he added.
In its notice of defence filed with the N.S. Supreme Court in July 2020, the Crown denies the claims, and “denies it was negligent, systemically or otherwise.”
It also states the province “had in place at all material times management and operations procedures to reasonably prevent alleged sexual abuse or sexual misconduct by persons including the former employee.”
In a statement provided to CTV, a spokesperson for the province’s Department of Justice writes, “As this is an active criminal investigation, we are limited in what we can say at this time. The safety and security of those in our custody remains a priority.”
“The department reported the allegations to the RCMP when we became aware of them, and we will continue to cooperate with the RCMP on this investigation. The individual referenced in the class action lawsuit is no longer an employee of the province,” Deborah Bayer said.
“As that matter is before the court, we are not able to provide further comment at this time.”
Dull, the lawyer on the case, said he took it on about six years ago, when he received a call from a man in prison.
“What he told me was every boy that entered that facility was warned about (the swim instructor), that it was a sort of open secret in that facility,” Dull said, “and it really did snowball from there. I started receiving dozens of calls a month, and word spread… that someone was taking their allegations seriously.”
Dulls said several of his clients later called the RCMP to report the allegations, leading to the police investigation.
“I know that the civil suit… definitely gave them the courage to take it a step further and go to the police.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Friday
A court hearing on an injunction to end a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned until Friday after the lawyer representing some of the demonstrators argued his clients have a right to protest against systemic and ongoing violence toward Indigenous women.
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
Toronto
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Sister of woman killed by stray bullet in 2014 calls latest Toronto bystander shooting 'senseless'
When Lana Loncar first heard about a shooting in Leslieville last week that claimed the life of a mother of two, her first thought was, 'Here we go again,' she said.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator fines Calgary company for building pipelines without a licence
The provincial government's regulator for the oil and gas industry has fined a Calgary company it says built pipelines without acquiring proper licences first.
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Greater Montreal Area. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent in the area, Environment Canada says.
-
Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
Workers accept agreement in principle at Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery: labour minister
The long-standing and, at times, bitter dispute between the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers and management seems to have come to an end after the labour minister tweeted that an agreement in principle has been reached.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
-
Driver had medical episode before fatal crash, police confirm
A driver had a medical episode before they crashed into a light pole and died in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Parks named for Edmonton's Julie Rohr, Karen Leibovici
The city's naming committee has named two parks after local women who are known as community-minded leaders.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city council asks homeless shelter to look into relocation options
The dispute continues in Timmins over the location of the Living Space homeless shelter as many people have complained about an increase in crime and concerns for public safety in the area.
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
London
-
Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
-
'Now it was my turn': London, Ont. retiree celebrates $100K lotto win
A local retiree and grandfather who’s been playing the lottery for 30 years is celebrating big after winning $100K with Ontario 49.
-
Dorchester Ont. residents happy to have their only grocery store back
People in Dorchester flocked to Foodland on Thursday after it opened its doors again after one year.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Friday
A court hearing on an injunction to end a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned until Friday after the lawyer representing some of the demonstrators argued his clients have a right to protest against systemic and ongoing violence toward Indigenous women.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
Winnipeg woman left frustrated after government cheque fraudulently cashed
A Winnipeg woman is raising the alarm bells after her carbon tax relief cheque was cashed fraudulently.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Vancouver
-
'Every drop counts': Some B.C. water basins already at maximum drought level, officials warn
Low precipitation and historically early snowmelt have already pushed four B.C. water basins into Level 5 drought conditions, officials said Thursday while once again urging residents and businesses to do their part to conserve water.
-
Have you seen this woman? Search continues for missing Coquitlam senior
Mounties in Coquitlam are expected to provide an update Thursday on the search for a senior who has been missing for three days.
-
Tourist stabbed in 'completely random and unprovoked' attack in Vancouver, police say
A 28-year-old man visiting Vancouver from New Zealand was stabbed by a stranger in the city's downtown Wednesday night, according to police.
Regina
-
No personnel changes recommended after controversial Experience Regina rebrand, independent review says
An independent review has found that no changes of employment at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required following the controversial "Experience Regina" rebrand.
-
Deepening hole worries residents of Regina neighbourhood
Residents of a Regina neighbourhood are concerned about an expanding hole at the end of their block.
-
Province to pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6M after lawsuit over halted Regina CNIB project
The provincial government will pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6 million after the company filed a lawsuit over a halted construction project dating back over a year ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 41, arrested with drugs, stolen truck in View Royal
A 41-year-old man was arrested in View Royal early Thursday morning after police say he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a large quantity of drugs.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
-
Firefighters battle suspected human-caused blaze in Victoria park
Victoria firefighters spent the early hours of Thursday morning battling a large brush fire in a city park. "At first I thought it was my house on fire because the smoke was so thick," a neighbour tells CTV News. "I grabbed a hose and put a sprinkler out and then then went and woke up my neighbour."