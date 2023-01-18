Jail attack video involving B.J. Marriott shown during dangerous offender hearing

An image taken from video evidence presented in court showing inmates gathering in front of cell 8 in the North 3 unit of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., as an alleged assault is taking place. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Courts) An image taken from video evidence presented in court showing inmates gathering in front of cell 8 in the North 3 unit of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., as an alleged assault is taking place. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Courts)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island